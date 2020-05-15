A Scottsboro alum enjoyed both success on the athletic field and in the classroom for Queens University this past season.
Evans Wright was named to the Athletic Gold Standard for the 2019-2020 school year with a grade-point average exceeding 3.7.
The 2016 Scottsboro graduate and former SHS track and field state champion and all-state football defensive lineman is majoring in business at the Charlotte, North Carolina college.
Wright is a thrower for the Queens track and field team and won a silver medal in the South Atlantic Indoor Track and Field Championships on March 1. The junior posted three Top-3 finishes and seven Top-10 finishes in that event during the 2019-20 indoor season and holds the school-record in the event with a mark of 16.77 meters (55-00.25 feet).
Wright also finished 10th in the shot put with a mark of 13.05 meters (42-09.75 feet) at the conference championships. He had three Top-10 finishes and six Top-12 finishes in the shot put.
Wright’s outdoor track and field season was canceled before it began because of COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.