Players from area champion Scottsboro highlighted the 2022 Class 6A All-Area 16 Baseball Team.
Scottsboro placed an area-high five players on the all-area team following their area championship season.
Area runner-up Arab had four players on the team while third-place Fort Payne had three players selected.
Among the Scottsboro players selected all-area was senior first baseman Landon Grider, whose walk-off RBI single gave Scottsboro a 1-0 win over Arab in the decisive game of the teams’ area championship series. Grider batted .318 for the season (28-for-88) with six doubles, one triple, three home runs, 17 RBIs, 16 runs scored, 13 walks and a .429 on-base percentage.
Also representing Scottsboro on the all-area team was senior outfielder and Class 6A first-team all-state selection Waylon Farr, senior second baseman Collin Perkins, senior catcher Ty Blankenship and junior pitcher/third baseman Colton Atkinson.
Farr, an Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 6A first-team selection, hit .405 this season (34-for-84) with nine doubles, one triple, three home runs, 24 RBIs, 24 runs scored, 21 walks, a .549 on-base percentage and 1.102 OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage).
Blankenship batted .303 (27-for-89) with six doubles, one triple, 15 RBIs, 10 walks and a .376 on-base percentage while Perkins batted .271 (26-for-96) with 10 doubles, one triple, two home runs, 20 RBIs, 23 runs, 15 walks, a .381 on-base percentage and an .840 OPS. Perkins was also the winning pitcher in Scottsboro’s area-title clinching win over Arab, tossing 3 2/3 scoreless innings in relief to get the win on the mound.
Atkinson went 1-1 in area play on the mound, including a 11-strikeout performance in a complete game win over Fort Payne. He went 4-3 on the season with a 2.65 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched. The junior also batted .338 (26-for-77) with seven doubles, five home runs, 23 RBIs, 19 runs, 21 walks, a .490 on-base percentage and a 1.114 OPS.
Rounding out the Class 6A All-Area 15 Team were Arab’s Carter Gilbert, Brody McCain, Dakota NeSmith and Hayden Turner and Fort Payne’s Mack Bishop, Cooper Harcrow and Dalton Gray.
