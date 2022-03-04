The Scottsboro varsity girls soccer team lit up the scoreboard during its home opener.
The Wildcats struck for six goals during a 6-0 win over visiting Brewer Tuesday night at Trammell Stadium.
Scottsboro (5-6-1) got four goals from Nevada Champion — the senior now has 14 for the season — while Maddie West and Makenna Howes scored one goal each. Meanwhile, Reina Franco, Adela Francisco and Sera Laney had one assist each.
Scottsboro goal keeper Lydia West earned her third shutout of the season. She had seven saves.
Scottsboro 8, Boaz 0 —At Boaz, Scottsboro set a single-game program record during a victory over the Pirates last Thursday.
Maddie West led the way for Scottsboro with three goals and an assist while Nevada Champion had two goals and three assists and Makenna Howes had one goal and one assists. The Wildcats also got one assist each from Reina Franco, Cheyenne O’Rear and Adela Francisco while keeper Lydia West had a seven-save shutout in goal. Boaz also had two "on goals" for Scottsboro late in the match.
Boys
Scottsboro 3, Brewer 0 — At Scottsboro, the Wildcats scored three second-half goals to earn the win against visiting Brewer in their home opener at Trammell Stadium on Tuesday.
Scottsboro (8-2-2), which moved in to the Alabama Soccer Coaches’ Class 6A Boys Rankings at No. 15 this week, took a 1-0 lead on Teruya Isozaki’s goal 14 minutes into the second half. The Wildcats then got goals from Marcos Francisco and Max Kltoz in the final 45 seconds to seal the victory.
Juan Tomas had two assists for the Wildcats while Leo Hetzel post the shut-out win in goal.
Scottsboro 1, Boaz 1 — At Boaz, the Wildcats and Pirates played to a draw Thursday night.
Scottsboro (7-2-2) took a 1-0 lead three minutes into the game when Isozaki Teruya scored on an assist from Alvaro Macies Cazorla. Boaz tied the game on a penalty kick just before halftime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.