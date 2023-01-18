North Sand Mountain varsity boys basketball head coach Cole Hicks called it an “uncomfortable win.”
Comfortable or not, the Bison were glad to get it.
No. 10-ranked NSM rallied in the fourth quarter after trailing most of the way to defeat rival Pisgah 68-62 in Higdon Friday night.
“We had to get out of certain things we like to do,” Hicks said. “Pisgah shot well and we were able to keeping hanging around and some good things finally started happening to us. Some guys that have been around awhile made some plays. It was an uncomfortable win, but I’ll take it.”
NSM finished undefeated in Class 2A Area 15 with the victory. The Bison will host next month’s area tournament and will play Ider in the opening round.
Meanwhile, it was a tough defeat for a Pisgah team looking for a signature win in Carey Ellison’s first season coaching the varsity boys.
“Disappointed for the boys, but pleased with the effort,” Ellison said. “There were two stretches there where their intensity and their physical nature affected us, and what we gave away there we couldn’t regain. Sometimes we let our old bad habits creep back up on us. We kind of hit the panic button for a few seconds. Good things are coming, we’ve just got to get over the hump.”
Pisgah led 16-15 after one quarter and built a 27-17 lead midway through the second quarter before NSM closed the half on a 13-3 run to tie the game at 30-all at intermission. Pisgah pulled back in front by as many as seven in the third quarter before NSM trimmed the deficit to 46-45 entering the fourth.
The Eagles took a 56-50 lead with just over four minutes remaining but NSM got three straight low-post buckets from Chandler Sullivan to tie the game. After the teams traded basket, Sullivan scored gain in the low post to put NSM ahead for good.
We know when we need a bucket who we’re going to,” Hicks said. “Kudos to the guys for setting some screens and finding (Sullivan).”
Pisgah had a chance to tie with a 3-pointer with 30 seconds remaining, but the Andrew Palmer came up with a steal for NSM and found Konnor Brown for a layup to seal the win for the Bison.
Sullivan finished with 21 points for NSM while Palmer and Brody Helton netted eight each and Landon Keller had seven. The Bison also got six points each from Brown and Kaden Brown, five from Nyle Poore, three each from Kade Davis and Brady Anderson and one from Jack Johnson.
Jacob Kirby had 16 points and eight rebounds for Pisgah while Caleb Jenkins had 11 points and four steals and Legion McCrary had 10 points, five steals, three assist and three steals. Mason Holcomb totaled nine points and eight rebounds and Luke Gilbert had eight points and three steals for the Eagles, who also for five points, eight rebounds and three steals from Brodie Overdear, two points from Jett Jeffery and one point and six rebounds from Jack Smalley.
