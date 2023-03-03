Sexton and Bell

Scottsboro seniors Tyson Sexton (back left) and Parker Bell (back right) congratulate each other on their successful playing careers in the closing moments of the 70-51 Class 5A state semifinal loss to Valley.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

As Scottsboro head coach Jason Bell and seniors Parker Bell, Tyson Sexton and Seth Whitmire sat somberly at the press conference table in the lower level of Legacy Arena, Coach Bell’s opening statement quickly focused on the three players he’s seen help  Scottsboro climb to new heights the previous three seasons.

“It’s tough to know that I’ve coached them for the last time,” Jason Bell said. 

