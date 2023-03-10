The Scottsboro varsity boys tennis team picked up a much needed sectional victory on Tuesday.
The Wildcats evened their record in Class 4A-5A Section 7 play thanks to a 7-2 victory over visiting Madison County at the Bynum Tennis Complex in Scottsboro.
Scottsboro (2-1, 1-1) won five of the six singles and two of three doubles matches on the way to Tuesday’s victory.
Enrique Nolasco Ortega posted an 8-5 win at No. 1 singles for the Wildcats while Dylan Chastain prevailed 8-4 at No. 2 singles, Hudson Thomas cruised to an 8-0 win at No. 3 singles, Levi Hambrick won 8-3 at No. 4 singles and Luke Potter won 8-5 at No.5 singles.
In double play, Thomas and Hambrick teamed up for a 6-4, 6-3 win in the No. 2 doubles match while Potter and Ben Bradford triumphed 6-3, 6-3 in the No. 3 doubles match.
Madison County 7, Scottsboro 2 — Visiting Madison County won five of six singles matches and two of three doubles matches to down the Wildcats in Class 4A-5A Section 7 play on Tuesday.
Lily Turlington posted an 8-6 win in the No. 1 singles match for Scottsboro (1-3, 1-2) after earlier teaming with Summer Miller for a 3-6, 6-4, 10-2 win in the No. 1 doubles match.
