The Section varsity girls basketball team worked overtime for a win Tuesday night.
The Lions outscored host Crossville 10-7 in overtime for a 49-46 win.
Section (3-13), which improved to 2-0 against Crossville this season, led 10-6, 19-15 and 32-26 at the quarter breaks before Crossville rallied to send the game to overtime tied at 39-all.
Jennifer Vega led the Lions with 12 points while Kenleigh Owens had 11, Savannah White nine, Stormie Little six and Madison Armstrong five.
Scottsboro 44, Brewer 31 — At Scottsboro, the Wildcats pulled away in the second half to record a win over former area rival Brewer Tuesday night at Hambrick Hall.
Scottsboro (9-2) led 7-4 after one quarter and 19-9 at halftime before extending its lead to 35-13 after three quarters.
Allie Scott totaled nine points and 11 rebounds and Jadaya Edmondson had nine points and 10 rebounds for Scottsboro and while Adair Holland had eight, Lexie Bennett seven and Alyssa Paschal six.
Athens Bible 40, Woodville 34 — At Athens, Woodville fell to fellow Class 1A school Athens Bible.
Woodville (5-4) led 5-2 after one quarter and 14-13 at halftime before Athens Bible led 27-26 after three quarters.
Alexis Brown scored 16 points and Karlee Hutchens added 11 for the Panthers.
Ider 67, North Jackson 48 — At Stevenson, Class 2A No. 7-ranked Ider earned a season sweep of the 4A No. 6 Chiefs.
North Jackson (5-5) trailed 9-6, 24-17 and 47-33 at the quarter breaks.
Arielle Haynes scored 11 points and Hadley Burnette and Delana Pierce netted 10 each for the Chiefs, who also got six each from Summer Varnum and Tyra Smith and five from Alexis Moore.
Leading scorers for Ider (14-6) were Savannah Seals with 19 points, MacKinley Traylor with 17, Kaleigh Carson with 13 and Erin Pruett with 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.