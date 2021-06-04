Lexie Bennett was in the dugout when Scottsboro head softball coach Robyn Johnson pulled her aside and showed her a post declaring her an all-star.
Two-time all-state outfielder Lexie Bennett was recently selected to play for the North squad during the North-South All-Star games, which are part of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association’s annual All-Star Week.
“Really I had forgot about (being nominated), and when Coach Johnson showed me that, I was really excited,” Bennett said. “Sometimes athletes don’t believe in themselves as much others do, so it feels good when others kind of recognize what you do. My teammates were really supportive and were congratulating me. That was great.”
The North-South All-Star Doubleheader is for rising seniors and will be played in Montgomery during the week of July 19-23.
Bennett is the first Scottsboro softball player selected for the event since Hilary Mavromat in 2009.
“I think it’s going to be a neat experience,” Bennett said.
Bennett has been a member of the Scottsboro varsity softball team since seventh grade and was a starter on the Wildcats 2017 Class 5A state runner-up team. The Scottsboro leadoff hitter owns a .439 career batting average with 234 career hits, 181 career runs, 53 career RBIs and 116 career stolen bases. Bennett owns the Scottsboro softball program record for career triples (16) and is second all-time in program history in stolen bases and fourth all-time in both hits and runs scored.
This past season, Bennett batted .491 and had a .529 on-base percentage, finishing with 53 hits, five triples, 15 RBIs, 38 runs and 40 stolen bases to help Scottsboro go 24-15-1, win the Class 6A Area 15 Tournament championship and advance to the 6A North Regional.
Bennett said she plans to have her college softball future finalized this summer before beginning her senior year at Scottsboro, where she also plays basketball.
Johnson said Bennett’s contributions to the softball program the past five years are immeasurable.
“She’s just been really consistent,” Johnson said. “She’s put in hours and hours of work. She plays year-round and is always working to get better. She will go hit after games if she’s not satisfied with how she hit (during the game). She’s done that since I’ve known her. She’s a perfectionist, and combined with that work ethic, she’s going to be successful. She deserves (the North-South All-Star selection) 100%.”
