The Scottsboro softball team came up just short of a tournament title last weekend.
The Class 6A No. 7-ranked Wildcats fell 13-2 to defending Class 3A state champion and currently No. 3-ranked Plainview in the Gold Bracket championship game of the Gadsden Umpires Association Tournament Saturday night at Paradise Park in Boaz.
The loss to Plainview ended an eight game winning streak for Scottsboro (19-6-1), which 5-1 in the tournament.
The Wildcats opened the event Friday afternoon with a 2-0 win over Collinsville. Anna Stuart Dawson pitched a five-inning complete game one-hitter for Scottsboro while posting nine strikeouts. Ella Lee had two hits while Dawson, Lexie Bennett, Austin McNeece and Kambrie Doss had one hit each.
Scottsboro then bested Class 1A No. 3-ranked Skyline 6-0 Friday night. Alyssa Smart pitched a five-inning complete game two-hitter while totaling seven strikeouts for the Wildcats. Lee hit a two-run home run and finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs while Bennett and Olivia Tubbs went 2-for-3. Scottsboro also got a two-run double from Brooklyn Mcgee and an RBI double from Smart. Jayla Ross and Blakely Stucky singled for Skyline.
The Wildcats closed pool play Saturday morning with an 8-0 win over Hokes Bluff. Tubbs finished 2-for-2 with three RBIs and a walk for Scottsboro after hitting a two-run home run and an RBI single. Mcgee had a pair of RBI singles while Lee and McNeece each had an RBI single for the Wildcats, who got one hit from Bennett. Dawson recorded eight strikeouts and allowed just two hits over four innings while Smart allowed one hit while posting one strikeout in one inning pitched.
Scottsboro began the single-elimination tournament portion of the event with an 11-1 victory over Oneonta. Bennett went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, including a two-run double and an RBI single. Mcgee and Lee both hit a two-run homer for the Wildcats and McNeece (RBI) and Doss both went 2-for-2. Dawson and Smart pitched two innings each, teaming up to allow Oneonta just four hits while recording three strikeouts each.
Scottsboro downed 6A No. 8 Springville 4-3 in walk-off fashion to earn a berth in the finals. The game went to extra innings (beyond time limit) tied at 3-all, and McNeece was placed at second base to start the inning. Mcgee laid down a sacrifice bunt and reached on a Springville throwing error, allowing Scottsboro pinch runner Lonna Emanuel to score the winning run. Lee had an RBI single and an RBI groundout for the Wildcats while Doss and Bennett had two hits each, Tubbs had one hit and one RBI and Smart and Dawson had one hit each. Dawson pitched three innings and struck out three before Smart pitched the last four innings, getting the win after allowing one hit while striking out four over four innings in relief.
The Wildcats endured a tough start to the championship game, as Plainview scored nine runs in the bottom of the first inning to take control. Scottsboro had six hits, including a two-run homer from Tubbs in the fifth inning. Lee finished 2-for-3 for Scottsboro while Doss, Smart and Morgan Perkins had one hit each.
