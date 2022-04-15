The Pisgah softball team will start the postseason on its home field.
The top-ranked Eagles secured the right to host the Class 2A Area 15 Tournament by rolling past visiting Ider 13-1 on Thursday.
Trailing 1-0 after two innings, Pisgah (13-6, 6-0) scored five runs in the third inning and eight in the fourth to win via the mercy rule in five innings.
The Eagles tied the game when Lila Kate Wheeler doubled and scored on Briley Worley’s RBI single, and after Worley scored on an Ider (16-9-1, 4-2) error and Claudia Barron scored on a steal of home, Laney Liles hit a two-run home run to give Pisgah a 5-1 advantage. The Eagles’ big fourth inning included a two-run homer from Madeline Flammia, two-run singles from Campbell Barron and Liles, an RBI double from Mara Anderson and an RBI single from Wheeler.
Wheeler, Liles and Piper Anderson had three hits each for Pisgah while Flammia, Worley and Campbell Barron had two hits each.
Piper Anderson got the win in the circle, allowing just one run on seven hits over five innings.
Hazel Green 6, Scottsboro 5 (8 innings) — At Hazel Green, Class 6A No. 8-ranked Scottsboro fell to No. 4-ranked and defending state champion Hazel Green in extra innings on Thursday.
Scottsboro (20-8-1) trailed 3-1 after four innings before tying the game at 3-all in the fifth on Alyssa Smart’s RBI groundout and Anna Stuart Dawson’s RBI single. The Wildcats took a 5-3 lead in the sixth on RBI singles from Ella Lee and Olivia Tubbs, but Hazel Green tied the game in their half of the sixth before winning it in the eighth on a walk-off RBI single.
Kambrie Doss finished 3-for-3 and Tubbs and Dawson had two hits each for Scottsboro while Lee and Lexie Bennett had one each.
Wednesday
North Jackson 13, Skyline 3 — At Skyline, Ja’Khia Hutchins two home runs and totaled four hits in all as Class 4A No. 2-ranked North Jackson won its 14 straight game.
North Jackson (24-7) built a 5-0 lead after two innings before adding three runs in the fourth, two in the fifth and three in the seventh.
The Chiefs finished with 15 hits, led by Hutchins’ 4-for-5 performance at the plate. Haven Steeley finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Peyton Hill had two hits and an RBI for North Jackson while Destry Lambert hit a two-run homer and Sarah Garner had a three-run double. Avery Wynne had one hit and one RBI while Arielle Haynes and Trinity Seale had one hit each and Jada Hutchins had an RBI.
Haynes pitched a complete game in the circle for the Chiefs, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks while recording six strikeouts.
Olivia Treece hit a solo home run and Blakely Stucky had an RBI single for Class 1A No. 4-ranked Skyline (11-10), which also got a double from Brinlee Potts and a single from Audra Bellomy.
Tuesday
Pisgah 16, Section 1 — At Pisgah, the top-ranked Eagles stayed perfect in Class 2A Area 15 play with the win over Section.
Tuesday’s matchup was the completion of a game that was suspended due to the weather back on March 8. It resumed Tuesday in the top of the second inning with Pisgah leading 3-0.
Pisgah (12-6, 5-0) scored 12 runs in the bottom of the second inning highlighted by a three-run triple from Laney Liles, a two-run double from Lila Kate Wheeler, a two-run single from Mara Anderson and RBI doubles from Madeline Flammia, Briley Worley and Karlee Holcomb, who hit an RBI single in the third inning to end the game via the mercy rule.
North Jackson 11, New Hope 0 — At New Hope, second-ranked North Jackson hit three home runs and pitched Destry Lambert pitched two-hit shutout with five strikeouts as remained undefeated in Class 4A Area 14 play with the shut-out victory.
Trinity Seale hit a three-run homer run for the Chiefs, Bailey Abernathy hit a two-run homer and Peyton Hill hit a solo home run for the Chiefs, who also got an RBI doubles from Lambert, Hill and Ja’Khia Hutchins.
Hill finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs while Hutchins, Lambert Seale, Arielle Haynes and Avery Wynne had two hits each and Sarah Garner had a hit and an RBI.
North Jackson (23-7, 5-0) can clinch the regular-season area title and the right to host next month’s area tournament if it defeats Madison County on April 19.
Skyline 12, Athens Bible 3 — At Skyline, the No. 4-ranked Vikings completed a regular-season sweep of No. 5 Athens Bible in a key Class 1A Area 15 matchup.
Skyline (10-9, 4-0) scored a run in the first, three in the third, four in the fifth and four in the sixth to earn the win.
Jayla Ross went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs and Brinlee Potts was 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI for the Vikings while Ella Dean singled, walked twice, had two RBIs and scored two runs. Skyline also got two-run doubles from Dacey Allen and Olivia Treece, an RBI single from Blakely Stucky, two singles from Gracie Rowell and single from Sage Lewis.
Allen got the win in the pitching circle, striking out seven in a complete-game effort.
Skyline 18, Woodville 3 — At Skyline, the No. 4-ranked Vikings remained undefeated in Class 1A Area 15 play with the win over rival Woodville.
Skyline (11-9, 5-0) struck for 11 runs in the first inning and seven in the second on the way to the three-inning mercy rule-shortened win.
Ross finished 2-for-2 with two doubles and five RBIs for the Vikings while Brinna Wilson was 2-for-2 with four RBIs, and Rowell totaled four RBIs while Stucky had two RBIs and Ella Dean had a two-run double and Audra Bellomy had an RBI single.
Wilson got her first career varsity win for Skyline. She struck out four.
Fort Payne 3, Scottsboro 2 — At Scottsboro visiting No. 7-ranked Fort Payne scored two runs in the top of the seventh to rally past No. 8 Scottsboro and force a tie in the loss column in the Class 6A Area 15 standings.
If Fort Payne defeats Arab on Tuesday, Scottsboro and Fort Payne will flip a coin to determine which team hosts next month’s area tournament.
Scottsboro (20-7-1, 3-1) took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning when Lexie Bennett singled, stole second base and scored on Olivia Tubbs’ RBI double. The Wildcats extended their lead to 2-0 in the fifth when Haylen Miles reached on a Fort Payne error and ultimately scored on Ella Lee’s RBI double.
Fort Payne (21-7, 2-1) cut the deficit in half on Lydia Crane’s sixth-inning home run before putting the tying and go-ahead runs aboard in the seventh on a Scottsboro error and a single. Caitlyn Snyder then singled deep to left field with two outs to put Fort Payne in front. Kambrie Doss reached on a Fort Payne error to start the bottom of the seventh for Scottsboro, but the Wildcats went down in order after that.
Both teams were held to just four hits. Anna Stuart Dawson struck out four in 6 1/3 innings and Alyssa Smart stuck out one in 2/3 innings pitched. AJ Kramer had five strikeouts in a complete-game effort for Fort Payne, which avenged a 10-6 loss at home to Scottsboro last month.
Fyffe 15, NSM 1 — At Higdon, visiting Fyffe scored eight runs in the top of the seventh to seal the win over North Sand Mountain.
Kinsey Barton finished 3-for-4 with an RBI for NSM (2-9) while Gracie Holland doubled and Kylie McMurry, Kolbie Bobo and Madison Murray all singled and Leea Manley drew two walks.
Monday
North Jackson 9, DAR 0 — At Grant, Peyton Hill and Bailey Abernathy homered and Trinity Seale pitched a three-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts as visiting No. 2-ranked North Jackson downed Class 4A Area 14 rival DAR.
Hill went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Abernathy also drove in a pair of runs for North Jackson (22-7, 4-0). Arielle Haynes went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and Ja’Khia Hutchins went 3-for-4 with an RBI for the Chiefs while Sarah Garner and Haven Steeley (RBI) had two hits each, Destry Lambert had one hit and one RBI and Avery Wynne had one hit.
Pisgah 20, NSM 4 — At Higdon, top-ranked Pisgah scored a season-high 20 runs on the way to the way to the Class 2A Area 15 victory.
Pisgah (11-6, 4-0) scored five runs in the first inning, two each in the second and third innings before using an 11-run fifth inning to invoke the mercy rule.
Briley Worley finished 3-for-4 with grand slam home run, an RBI double and seven RBIs total for Pisgah while Lila Kate Wheeler went 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI. Madeline Flammia hit a two-run homer finished 2-for-4 and Claudia Barron was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Eagles while Kaylee McAllister was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Laney Liles was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Karlee Holcomb, who had an RBI single, got the win in pitching circle after allowing four runs on five hits with four strikeouts.
Kolbie Bobo had an two-run single in the second inning and Kinsey Barton had a two-run single in the third for NSM (2-8, 1-4), which got two hits from Barton and one each from Bobo, Kylie McMurry and Cloey Davenport.
