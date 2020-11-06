The Scottsboro eighth-grade boys basketball team rolled to a win over a rival.
The Wildcats outscored Fort Payne 8-0 in the third quarter to build a double-digit lead en route to a 39-21 victory over Fort Payne on Thursday night.
Scottsboro led 11-7 after one quarter and 20-12 at halftime before moving in front 28-12 entering the fourth quarter.
Jake Jones scored 14 points while Jarret Scott and Tyler Shelton had six points each and Trip Nelson had five.
Scottsboro 37, Plainview 29 — At Scottsboro, the Wildcat eighth-grade team edged visiting Plainview Tuesday night.
Scottsboro led 14-7, 23-14 and 31-22 at the quarter breaks.
Jake Jones scored 15 points for Scottsboro while Jarret Scott added six and Tyler Shelton and Evan Petriske had five each.
Rosalie 66, Woodville 22 — At Rosalie, the Tigers cruised to the victory Monday night.
Rosalie led 25-3, 37-13 and 57-15 at the quarter breaks.
Kristian Raines scored 15 points for Rosalie while Cason Jackson had 13 and Legion McCrary and Levi Horton had 10 each.
Girls
Scottsboro 31, Plainview 26 — At Scottsboro, the Wildcats got the win over visiting Plainview on Tuesday.
Scottsboro used a combined seventh-and eighth-grade team for matchup.
The game was tied 8-all after one quarter before Scottsboro led 17-16 after one quarter and 22-21 after three quarters.
Bree Sexton and Austin McNeece scored 10 points each for Scottsboro while Morgan Perkins and Allyson Johnson had four points each, Anna Claire Crocker had two and Tatum Shelton had one.
