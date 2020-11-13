The Pisgah cross country teams started their offseason workouts for the 2020 season on June 1 with the intention of competing for state championships.
On Saturday, five-plus months of work comes down to Saturday.
Both the Pisgah girls and boys cross country will run in the Class 1A-2A state races during the AHSAA Cross Country Championships at the Oakville Indian Mounds Park and Museum.
We expect to roll into the state meet and compete,” said Pisgah head coach Gus Hembree. “It has been a hard year for all runners in the state wondering if we would even get this opportunity. We will make the absolute best we can out of it. We are happy to have the chance to run.”
The Class 1A-2A Girls Race is set for 9:10 a.m. while the 1A-2A Boys Race is at 10:10 a.m.
Running for the Pisgah girls are Nevaeh Evans, Kayana Stewart, Rhylee Bell, Emma Sisk, Jazimine Wilson, Serenity Olinger, Riley Grider, Laily Brown, Madison Phillips and Kimberly Miller.Running for the Pisgah boys are Mason Overdear, Brodie Overdear, Austin Wilson, Dalton “Bob” Johnson, Emanuel Elizondo, Bryant Overdear, Jake Smith, Tristan Hutson, Holden Goff and Bailey Johnson.
Hembree said Pisgah’s teams must contend with Hatton and Cold Springs in both divisions among others. And while the Eagles drop from 3A, Hembree said the 1A-2A division is not “any easier. 1A-2A is strong with many teams with long histories of success at the state meet.”
Skyline — Three Skyline runners will compete as individuals in the Class 1A-2A state races. Eighth-grader Katie Roach will run in the girls race at 9:10 a.m. while freshman Trever Saint and senior Jamison Rowell run in the boys race at 10:10 a.m.
