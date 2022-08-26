Former Scottsboro baseball standout and current Montevallo all-conference and all-region outfielder Reed Latimer put together a strong summer season for the Eau Claire (Wisconsin) Express of the Northwoods Baseball League.
Latimer played in 62 games, including two postseason games, and posted a .294 batting average (73-for-257) with 14 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 46 RBIs, 16 walks, 11 hit-by-pitch and 39 runs scored. He had a .355 on-base percentage and a .799 OPS. He tied for sixth in the league in hits, tied for 12th in home runs and was 19th in RBIs. In the field, Latimer posted a .979 fielding percentage while recording 125 put outs and 14 assists.
It was the second straight summer Latimer enjoyed success in summer baseball leagues for college players. He was the 2021 Ohio Valley League Offensive Player of the Year before being named 2022 All-Gulf South Conference and selected to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Division II All-South Region team following a sophomore season in which he batted .397 with 73 hits, 20 doubles, 14 home runs and 66 RBIs for Montevallo.
Local anglers fish in Bassmaster High School National Championship — A pair of angler duos from Jackson County finished in the recent 2022 Bassmaster High School National Championship.
Skyline’s Jordan Guest and Landon Guest and Scottsboro’s Barclay Butler and Evan McLaughlin finished in the event held Aug. 11-13 on Lake Hartwell in Anderson, South Carolina.
It was the third time Butler and McLaughlin qualified for the national tournament and the second time for the Jordan and Landon Guest.
The Guest brothers finished 280th in the tournament, catching three fishing weight 4 pounds and six ounces.
“We located several fish during practice, but the weather on competition day changed,” said Skyline coach Drew McNutt, who was also the Guest brothers’ boat captain. “Jordan and Landon have accomplished a lot in their short fishing career. They ended up in 20th place in the Alabama B.A.S.S. Nation Angler of the Year standings. They finished fourth in the Bassmaster High School Open on Smith Lake to qualify for Nationals and they have been very consistent each tournament. We are looking forward to these next two years with them in high school and continuing to grow in the sport. The whole Viking Nation is very proud of Landon and Jordan.”
Meanwhile, Butler and McLaughlin tied for 311th with no weighable fish.
“It was a tough tournament and things just didn't work out,” said Scottsboro coach Cully Nelson. “They had a phenomenal career at Scottsboro and have set the bar high for all of our team to follow.”
Butler and McLaughlin helped Scottsboro win the 2021 Alabama Bass Nation state championship.
Smith to serve on Pisgah boys basketball coaching staff — Former Ider varsity boys head coach Blaine Smith will serve as an assistant varsity boys basketball coach at Pisgah this coming season.
Smith, a Pisgah alum, spent the past three seasons at Ider and previously held assistant coaching positions at Pisgah, Section and Albertville. He is currently teaching at Richard Hardy Memorial School in South Pittsburg, Tennessee,
