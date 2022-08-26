Former Scottsboro baseball standout and current Montevallo all-conference and all-region outfielder Reed Latimer put together a strong summer season for the Eau Claire (Wisconsin) Express of the Northwoods Baseball League.

Latimer played in 62 games, including two postseason games, and posted a .294 batting average (73-for-257) with 14 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 46 RBIs, 16 walks, 11 hit-by-pitch and 39 runs scored. He had a .355 on-base percentage and a .799 OPS. He tied for sixth in the league in hits, tied for 12th in home runs and was 19th in RBIs. In the field, Latimer posted a .979 fielding percentage while recording 125 put outs and 14 assists.

