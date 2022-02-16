Monday’s Pisgah-Sand Rock matchup was the only Class 2A girls basketball sub-regional between two top-five ranked teams.
But the game belonged to the higher-ranked team.
No. 1-ranked and defending state champion Pisgah built a 19-point halftime lead and rolled to an 81-58 victory over No. 4 Sand Rock Monday night at Pisgah High School.
The Eagles advanced to play Locust Fork in the Class 2A Northeast Regional semifinals on Friday at 6 p.m. at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum. The winner plays either No. 2 Spring Garden or No. 3 Midfield in the regional finals on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 12:30 p.m. for a berth in the state tournament.
It’s the eight consecutive regional appearance for Pisgah (29-3) and its 23rd all-time, a Northeast Regional record. It’s also Pisgah’s 22nd regional appearance of head coach Carey Ellison’s 26-year tenure.
The Eagles held a 23-15 lead on Sand Rock after one quarter before stretching their advantage to 41-22 at halftime and 60-41 after three quarters. Pisgah ultimately led by 30 in the fourth quarter.
Pisgah senior and five-year varsity player Molly Heard, a Lipscomb signee, scored 23 points — her jersey number — in her final home game for the Eagles.
Kallie Tinker sank four 3-pointers — Pisgah made 15 in the game — and closed with 13 points. Lila Kate Wheeler scored 13 points while Madeline Flammia netted 12 and Karlee Holcomb had nine.
Kaitlyn St. Clair and Caley Garrett scored 16 points each and Lanie Henderson added 13 for Sand Rock (27-6), which lost to Pisgah in the sub-regionals for the second straight season.
