Pisgah basketball standout Molly Heard wanted to make sure her final Sand Mountain Tournament was memorable.
Turns out, the Lipscomb signee made it record-setting for herself and her team.
Heard set a new Sand Mountain Tournament girls single-game scoring record with 42 points, helping top-seeded and Class 2A No. 1-ranked Pisgah defeat second-seeded and 3A No. 6 Plainview 71-64 to claim its record 15th Sand Mountain Tournament championship Thursday night at North Sand Mountain High School in Higdon.
It was the Eagles’ fourth Sand Mountain Tournament championship in the past five seasons.
“Last year, us not winning the Sand Mountain Tournament, everybody just wanted to win (this season). I just felt like I had to come back and give it my all,” Heard said. “I didn’t know I’d broken (the record) until right after the game, didn’t know how many points I had. It’s crazy having a record.”
Heard, the tournament MVP, had 30 points at halftime and set the record with a pair of fourth-quarter free-throws. She broke the record previous held by another former Pisgah standout, Whitney Ballard, who scored 39 in a game during the 1996 tournament. Whitney Ballard, now Whitney Smith, was a Pisgah assistant for Heard’s first two seasons on the varsity at Pisgah and is now the principal at Dutton. She witnessed Heard’s performance Thursday and was “glad it was Molly” that snapped a record “I didn’t know about” until she was informed during the game.
“It was funny because it was Miss Whitney (that had the record),” Heard said. “She said she was happy that it was me.”
Pisgah coach Carey Ellison said Heard took over the game.
“We like to spread the ball out, but if they’re going to give us the best opportunity (to score), we’re going to take it. We understood that. When they go one-on-one with her, we’re going to go her,” Ellison said. “We’ve been working on a few sets getting her going toward the goal more. When she’s going to the rim, she’s hard to draw a charge on and she’s hard to block unless you’ve got equal height. I’ll take my chances with her one-on-one or even one-on-two in the post because it’s usually going to lead to points or creates more open shots for everybody else. When she gets going, it helps everybody click and everyone plays well off of her.”
Thursday’s game had the feel of a postseason contest, Ellison said, as Pisgah (13-2) took an early lead but could never put the Bears away. Pisgah led 22-17, 47-37 and 57-50 at the quarter breaks.
Plainview (13-4) got within 65-62 on Ali Price’s steal and layup with 2:32 remaining before getting the basketball back on a Pisgah turnover. But Heard stole the basketball and drove the floor for a layup with 1:56 remaining to stymie Plainview’s momentum, and eighth-grader Campbell Barron sank four free throws over the final 1:10 to close it out for the Eagles.
“We played a pretty good second half, but Pisgah just got us. Coach E and them do an outstanding job,” said Plainview coach Luke Griggs. “(Heard has) had an unbelievable career and it one of the best basketball players to ever play around here. I told the girls we were going to guard her as a team, and it didn’t work. I waited too long to put a man on her, face-guarding her. We just couldn’t keep her out of the lane.”
Of Heard’s 15 made field goals, only one was a 3-pointer. She also made 11 of 12 free-throw attempts.
All-tournament selections Kallie Tinker and Karlee Holcomb scored 15 and eight points respectively for Pisgah while Barron had four and Madeline Flammia had two.
All-Tournament selections Saydi Jackson and Lauren Jimmerson scored 25 and 13 points respectively for Plainview.
“We knew were going to get Plainview’s best,” said Ellison, who has been Pisgah’s head coach during 11 of its 15 Sand Mountain Tournament winning seasons. “We tried to keep (Plainview) out of their half-court stuff. When they got into it, it hurt us at times. But we had to keep the pressure on. Defensively we were sound enough.”
All-Tournament Team: Pisgah’s Molly Heard (MVP), Karlee Holcomb and Kallie Tinker; Section’s Chloe Britt; NSM’s Kayden Reyes; Plainview’s Saydi Jackson and Lauren Jimmeron; Ider’s Savannah Seals and Makinley Traylor; Geraldine’s Gracy Johnson and Sara Smith; Fyffe’s Emma Twilley; Sylvania’s Anna Farmer.
