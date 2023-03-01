The Scottsboro softball program started the Kevin Thompson coaching era on a winning note and went on for a 3-1 showing in the Patriot Classic in Tuscaloosa over the weekend.
Scottsboro defeated Calera 5-1 to give Thompson, who coached North Jackson the previous five seasons and Skyline in 2017, a winning debut as the Wildcats head coach.
Scottsboro jumped in front of Calera Friday night 4-0 in the bottom of the first inning, Pace (N.Y) University signee Alyssa Smart and Lurleen B. Wallace Community College signee Brooklyn McGee both singled for the Wildcats, and their courtesy runners Amaya Whitson and Kylee Horan, scored on a Calera error and a Lurleen B. Wallace signee Kambrie Doss’ RBI triple. Doss then scored when Ava Grace Long reached on a Calera error, and Long came around to score on another Calera error. The Wildcats added a fifth run in the bottom of the second when Anna Claire Crocker walked and scored on Austin McNeese’s RBI single. Smart, McNeese, McGee, Doss, Shila Wadkins and Morgan Perkins had one hit each for the Wildcats. Smart pitched a three-hitter for the Wildcats, totaling six strikeouts en route to the win in the circle.
Scottsboro then closed pool play Friday night by defeating tournament host Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 1-0. The Wildcats scored the game’s Lon run in the bottom of the third when McNeese tripled and scored on McGee’s RBI single. McGee finished 2-for-2 while Smart, McNeese and Anna Stuart Dawson had one hit each. Dawson pitched a two-hitter for the Wildcats, recording eight strikeouts over five innings.
The Wildcats opened single-elimination tournament play Saturday morning by defeat Pell City 5-1. Scottsboro scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning against the team that eliminated them from the Class 6A East Regional last May. Dawson and McGee singled while Doss walked to load the bases, and Smart deliver a two-run double to give the Wildcats a 2-0 lead. After Crocker walked, Wadkins hit a two-run double and Crocker scored on a pass ball to up the lead to 5-0. McGee finished with two hits while Dawson, Doss, Smart and Wadkins had one hit each. Smart got the win in the circle, allowing one run on three hits and one walk while posting three strikeouts.
Scottsboro was eliminated from the tournament with a 2-0 loss to Class 7A Tuscaloosa County. The Wildcats were no-hit during the five inning game, their only bases runners coming on walks to Dawson and Wadkins, who was also hit by a pitch. Dawson recorded three strikeouts in five innings pitched.
