Three Jackson County boys cross country teams posted Top-10 finishes at the Scottsboro Invitational last Saturday.
Pisgah finished fourth (100 points), Section seventh (158) and Skyline (259) in the Scottsboro Invitational’s Small School Varsity Boys Division Race at the John R. Esslinger Trail of Champions.
Sand Rock (31) took the top spot while J.B. Pennington (66) was second and Plainview (94) was third.
Tristan Little recorded a individual runner-up finish for Pisgah, placing second with a time of 21:42.84. Emanuel Elizondo (18:52.06) and Layne Howell (18:58.61) finished ninth and 11th respectively for the Eagles, who also got a 48th-place finish from Tristan Hutson (22:11.80), a 58th-place finish from Mason Thrasher (22:54.18), a 64th-place finish from Landyn Little (23:40.42), a 69th-place finish from Leyton Givens (24:03.56) and a 78th-place finish from Ethan Smith (25:07.74).
Leo Chaparro paced Section with a 13th-place finish (19:09.69) while Kyler Stewart was 22nd (20:25.23), Preston Dover 42nd (21:48.22), Luke Swinford 61st (23:22.73), Cogan McCutchen 62nd (23:24.35), Piercen Saint 76th (24:49.79), Giovanny Vega 79th (25:43.51) and Brayden Bell 86th (28:02.38).
Brylon Davis led Skyline with a 55th-place finish (22:39.81) while Trent Hillis was 74th (24:33.11), Nathan Palmieri 75th (24:39.97), Jack Pickett 88th (29:57.26) and Andrew Hamilton 91st (35:02.86).
Running as individuals, NSM’s Noah Holland finished 41st (21:46.82) while Brandon Bearden was 70th (24:19.22) and Korbin Arnold was 87th (28:43.04).
Varsity Girls — Pisgah posted a fifth-place finish (101) in the Scottsboro Invitational’s Small School Varsity Girls Division.
J.B. Pennington (45) edged Sand Rock by two points to win the team title.
Meanwhile, Nevaeh Evans recorded a runner-up finish with a time of 21:42.84 for Pisgah. Katie Edwards followed with a 17th-place finish (24:14.69) while Addison Schultz was 23rd (25:11.78), Destiny Lewis 37th (27:17.29) and Addyson Barnett 45th (28:15.26).
For Section, Jayden Lankford posted a 19th-place finish (24:23.44) while Charlee Kay was 26th (25:53.73), Kaelyn Browning 43rd (27:47.49) and Litzy Martinez 53rd (28:39.98).
NSM’s Paisley Pritchett finished 21st (24:50.71) while Skyline’s Katie Roach (26:31.59) and Rachael Hamilton (30:37.07) placed 30th and 61st respectively.
Junior Varsity Girls — Pisgah (73 points) finished third race winner Hewitt-Trussville (19) and runner-up Scottsboro (62) in the Scottsboro Invitational’s Junior Varsity Girls 2-Mile Race.
Taylor Bell paced Pisgah with a fifth-place finish (15:17.68) while Allie Edwards was 13th (16:48.91), Jalen Reed 14th (16:53.87), Sarah Grace Smith 17th (17:31.27) and Brooklyn Hutson 55th (22:10.69).
Meanwhile, NSM’s Bella Kate Pritchett finished 52nd (21:21.18).
Junior Varsity Boys — NSM’s Karter Arnold finished 23rd (14:38.35) and Levi Burgess was 40th (15:49.64) in the Scottsboro Invitational’s Junior Varsity Boys 2-Mile Race.
