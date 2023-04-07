Visiting Class 5A No. 6-ranked Scottsboro scored one run in each of the first two innings and its pitchers made that lead stand up in a 2-0 win over Class 7A Albertville Thursday night.

Scottsboro (17-6-1) took a 1-0 lead on Brooklyn McGee’s first-inning RBI single and went in front 2-0 in the second on Morgan Perkins’ RBI double.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.