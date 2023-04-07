Visiting Class 5A No. 6-ranked Scottsboro scored one run in each of the first two innings and its pitchers made that lead stand up in a 2-0 win over Class 7A Albertville Thursday night.
Scottsboro (17-6-1) took a 1-0 lead on Brooklyn McGee’s first-inning RBI single and went in front 2-0 in the second on Morgan Perkins’ RBI double.
That was enough run support for Scottsboro pitchers Alyssa Smart and Anna Stuart Dawson, who combined on a six-hit shutout. Smart pitched five innings and closed with four strikeouts — the Pace University signee is now three strikeouts sky of 500 for her career — to earn the win. Dawson recorded three strikeouts in two innings pitched to pick up the save.
Perkins posted two hits, a walk, an RBI and a run scored for Scottsboro at the plate while Lana Emanuel had two hits and a run scored. McGee, Dawson and Smart had one hit each.
Pisgah 18, Section 8 — At Pisgah, the No. 8-ranked Eagles posted a season-high run total on the way to a six-inning Class 2A Area 15 victory on Thursday.
Pisgah (7-13, 4-1) had 14 hits, including home runs from Madeline Flammia and Campbell Barron, while scoring runs in every inning.
Brinley Chisenall finished 3-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored and Barron (two RBIs), Julianne Davis and BreLynn Chisenall (two RBIs) had two hits each for the Eagles, who got one hit and three RBIs each from Claudia Barron and Briley Caperton, a home run and four walks from Flammia, one hit and one RBI from Piper Anderson and an RBI from Eden Henagar.
Anderson got the win on the mound, tossing three shutout innings and striking out two.
Millie Gentry went 2-for-4 with three RBIs for Section (0-4 in area play) while Ellie Reed had one hit and three RBIs, Ava Harper had two hits, Presley Wright had one hit, one walk and one RBI, Zella Johnson had one hit and two walks and Kaylee Knopps had one hit.
WEDNESDAY
Skyline 7, Douglas 3 — At Skyline, the Class 1A No. 1-ranked Vikings used two big innings and strong pitching to collect a win over 5A Douglas.
Skyline (13-4) scored four runs in the third inning to break a scoreless tie. Audra Bellomy had an RBI single to put the Vikings in front and then scored to make it 2-0 Skyline when Jayla Ross reached on a Douglas. Olivia Treece drove home Ross on an RBI double and Treece later scored on Blakely Stucky’s RBI single.
The Vikings added three more runs in the fourth inning to take a 7-0 lead when Brook Cloud walked and scored on a Douglas error, Ella Dean singled and scored on Bellomy’s RBI groundout and Ross tripled and scored on a passed ball.
Bellomy finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs while Dean and Ross both went 2-for-4 with two runs scored.
Treece got the win on the mound, as the Samford commit pitched five shutout innings and recording 13 strikeouts. Nevaeh Evans pitched the final two innings in relief and recorded two strikeout.
Ider 13, NSM 1 — At Higdon, visiting. No. 9-ranked Ider scored 12 runs in the final three innings to defeat No. 7 North Sand Mountain in a Class 2A Area 15 contest.
Trailing 1-0 in the first inning, NSM (10-6-1, 2-3) tied the game in the bottom of the inning on when Kaleigh Roberts walked, moved into scoring position on Kylie McMurry’s sacrifice bunt and scored on Caybree Dobbins’ RBI single.
But Ider (14-9, 4-1) scored three runs in the top of the third inning before adding seven in the fourth and two in the fifth to close out the area victory.
Dobbins, Cheyenne Boatner and Kolbie Bobo had one hit each for NSM.
Buckhorn 3, North Jackson 1 — At Stevenson, North Jackson had its five-game winning streak snapped by visiting Class 6A No. 8-ranked Buckhorn.
North Jackson trailed 2-0 after one inning and 3-0 after three innings. The Chiefs were held to one hit, Trinity Seale’s RBI double in the bottom of the seventh that plated Destry Lambert, who had drew a two-out walk prior to Seale’s at-bat.
Lambert took the loss despite a strong effort in the circle. The Georgia State signee allowed three runs (one earned) on five hits and no walks while recording three strikeouts.
TUESDAY
NSM 10, Pisgah 4 — At Pisgah, North Sand Mountain defeated its rival for the first time in program history.
“I’m really proud of the girls,” said Eugene Crawford, who is in his first season as NSM head coach after Brooke became NSM’s assistant principal last December. “Beating Pisgah, which is an extremely good softball program, it’s really a big mental hurdle for our girls to clear. Our girls played within themselves and did the little things you have to do to win. These girls have worked hard and they’re believing in themselves, they have the confidence they can win, and that’s probably the biggest thing I’m proud of.”
NSM (10-5-1, 2-2) hit three home runs and built an 8-0 lead after two innings. The Bison opened up a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning thanks to Cheyenne Boatner’s three-run homer and a run on Pisgah error. Caybree Dobbins’ two-run double and Cloey Davenport’s two-run homer upped the Bison’s upped the lead to 8-0 in the second, and NSM stretched its lead to 10-1 in the fifth on Gracie Holland’s two-run homer.
Davenport went 3-for-4 with a double, a two-run home run and three runs scored for NSM while Boatner had one hit and three RBIs, Dobbins and Holland had one hit and two RBIs each and Kaleigh Roberts, Kylie McMurry, Leea Manley, Kinsey Barton and Kolbie Bobo had one hit each. Dobbins pitched a complete game in the circle, allowing four runs (three earned) while recording eight strikeouts over seven innings.
Brinley Chisenall and Campbell Barron had two hits and one RBI each for Pisgah (6-13, 3-1), which also got one hit and one RBI from Claudia Barron and one hit each from Julianne Davis, Madelyn FLammia, BreLynn Chisenall and Fallon Starkey.
Skyline 15, Woodville 0 — At Woodville, top-ranked Skyline remained undefeated in Class 1A Area 15 play with the three-inning victory.
Brinlee Potts went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, Audra Bellomy had two hits and one RBI and Ella Dean had one hit and three RBIs for Skyline (12-4, 4-0), which won it its 55th consecutive game against area competition. The Vikings allot got one hit and two RBIs each from Jayla Ross, Olivia Treece and Kenzie Manning and two hits from Sage Lewis.
Brinna Wilson and Hadley Epps teamed up to record all nine Woodville (1-5, 0-3) outs via strikeout. Wilson had six strikeouts in two innings pitched while Epps had three in one inning pitched.
North Jackson 11, Marion County (Tenn.) 1 — At Stevenson, the Chiefs posted their fifth straight win and second over state-line rival in less than a week.
North Jackson (10-7) built an 8-0 lead after two innings. Trinity Seale hit a three-run home run in the first inning for the Chiefs, who tacked on five more runs in the second inning thanks to RBI singles from Peyton Hill and Haven Steeley and a two-run home run from Destry Lambert. Hill added a two-run double in the fifth before scoring on Lanie Guinn’s RBI single that ended the game via the 10-run mercy rule.
Hill, Guinn, Seale, Steeley, Abby Guess and Sarah Kate Garner had two hits each for North Jackson while Lambert and Avery Wynne had one apiece
Seale got the win in the pitching circle, allowing just one run on three hits and no walks while striking out six.
Ider 10, Section 0 — At Section, the No. 9-ranked Hornets held Section to one hit in a Class 2A Area 15 contest.
Section got a single and a walk from Ellie Reed while Jenna Luse and London Robertson both walked.
MONDAY
Section 15, Woodville 0 — At Section, the Lions scored three runs in the first inning, five in the second and seven in the third to get the mercy rule-shortened win over Woodville.
Jasmine Jonathan went 3-for-3 with three doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored for Section while Ellie Reed and London Robertson had one hit and three RBIs each and Millie Gentry had one hit, two walks and one RBI. Anna Martinez had two walks and two RBIs while Ava Harper drew two walks and three runs scored and Jenna Luse had one hit and one walk.
Jerzey Jones singled while Addy Grace Harbin and Addi Mae Macbee both drew a walk for Woodville.
North Jackson 11, Whitwell (Tenn.) 1 — At Stevenson, the Chiefs posted their fifth straight win and second over state-line rival in less than a week.
After Whitwell, hit a leadoff homer to start the game, North Jackson (9-7) scored four runs in its half of the first inning that was highlighted by Haven Steeley’s three-run triple. The score remained 4-1 until the bottom of the sixth, as the Chiefs scored seven runs in the frame to end the game via the mercy rule. North Jackson’s scoring rally started with Destry Lambert’s two-run double and concluded with Sarah Kate Garner’s game-ending two-run single.
Garner and Trinity Seale finished with two hits each for the Chiefs, who got one hit each from Avery Wynne, Peyton Hill, Lambert, Steeley and Allison Ferguson.
Lambert got the win in the pitching circle, allowing one run on six hits and two walks while recording seven strikeouts.
Fort Payne 4, Skyline 3 — At Skyline, visiting Class 6A Fort Payne rallied to down the Class 1A No. 1-ranked Vikings.
Skyline (11-4) took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning thanks to back-to-back home runs from Brinlee Potts and Jayla Ross. Fort Payne took a 3-2 lead in the top of the fifth on Abby Phillips’ three-run homer, and after Skyline tied it in the bottom of the inning when Eva Gates scored on a Fort Payne error, Lydia Crane hit what proved to the be the winning home run in the top of the sixth.
Audra Bellomy finished 2-for-3 with an RBI for Skyline, which had just four hits against UAB signee AJ Kramer, who recorded 13 strikeouts.
Buckhorn 10, Pisgah 1 — At New Market, the Eagles were held to only one hit against Class 6A No. 8-ranked Buckhorn.
Briley Caperton doubled for Pisgah (6-12) while BreLynn Chisenall had an RBI.
