The Scottsboro varsity wrestling team claimed a tournament title on Saturday.
Scottsboro had four wrestlers win their weight class while nine in all placed in the top-three of their respective weight classes as Scottsboro claimed the Grissom Varsity Scramble team title.
Scottsboro finished with a team score of 401, 14 points better than runner-up Homewood, 22.5 better than third-place Grissom, 28.5 better than fourth-place Chelsea and 72 better than fifth-place Huntsville.
Scottsboro’s Stone Staton (32-4) won the 106-pound weight class title while John Stewart (23-2) won at 120, Clinton Stewart (25-1) won at 126 and Ansel Goggans (27-7) won 145. All five SHS wrestlers went 5-0 during the tournament.
Third-place finishers for Scottsboro were Josh Draskovic (19-9) in the 132-pound weight class, Aiden Goggans (22-8) at 152, Colton Durham (19-13) at 160, Drake Talley at 220 and Lucas Bellomy (16-10) at 285.
Cole Synder (17-13) finished fourth at 113, Matthew Dupree (9-6) was fourth at 122, Tyson Stewart was fourth at 126 and Thomas Rackler (20-12) was fourth at 138 while Jacob Chanthavong was fifth at 132 and JJ Ake was fifth at 152.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.