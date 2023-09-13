The Pisgah varsity girls cross country team posted a strong finish in a crowded field at the site of November’s state meet.
The Eagles finished ninth in the 25-team field during the Chickasaw Trails Invitational at Oakville Indian Mounds Park on Saturday.
The small school races featured Class 1A-4A teams.
Nevaeh Evans continued her strong start to the 2023 season, following her up win at the Pisgah Invitational and second-place finish at the Scottsboro Invitational with a 12th-place finish in the 251-runner Small School Girls Race. Evans clocked a time of 21:33.08.
Katie Edwards finished 69th (23:51.09) while Addison Schultz was 89th (24:37.70), Jalen Reed 127th (25:49.86) and Emma Sisk 128th (25:53.58) to round out Pisgah’s top-five scoring runners. Also for the Eagles, Addyson Barnett finished 159th (27:31.17), Destiny Lewis was 160th (27:34.84), Sarah Grace Smith was 162nd (27:36.89) and Kenyde Givens was 169th (27:52.02). Brooklyn Hutson finished 238th (33:29.24) in the Girls B-Team Race.
Running as an individual, NSM’s Paisley Pritchett finished 65th in the Small School Meanwhile, Pisgah finished 17th in the Chickasaw Trails Invitational
Tristan Little led the Pisgah effort with a 29th-place finish (18:21.91) in the 213-runner Boys Small School Race. He was followed by Layne Howell 49th (18:59.50), Emanuel Elizondo 63rd (19:12.29), Tristan Hutson 188th (22:45.56), Mason Thrasher 201st (23:08.14), Landyn Little 206th (23:11.78), Leyton Givens 214th (23:37.61) and Ethan Smith 232nd (24:29.13).
