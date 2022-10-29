The North Sand Mountain football team will enter the Class 2A Playoffs following a tough loss to a Class 5A opponent.
Host Douglas scored 32 second-quarter points en route to a 45-13 season-ending victory over NSM at Douglas High School’s Arthur Jarvis Stadium Friday night.
NSM (4-6) was in Friday’s game early on, trailing only just 6-0 after one quarter. But Douglas (6-4) got touchdown runs of 25, 27 and 6 yards, a 29-yard field goal and an interception return for a score to build a 38-0 lead. The Eagles led 45-0 thanks to an early fourth-quarter touchdown.
NSM got on the scoreboard on Blake Hill’s 15-yard touchdown run and Landon Keller’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Kaden Moore.
Keller finished 13-of-25 passing for 119 yards for the Bison, with Moore catching six passes for 38 yards, Blake Blevins catching three for 26 yards and Nyle Poore catching two for 38 yards. Moore was NSM’s leading rusher with 45 yards on 11 carries.
NSM will be on the road again next week at No. 10-ranked Lexington in a Class 2A first-round playoff game.
(0) comments
