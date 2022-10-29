keller

NSM quarterback Landon Keller is pressured by a Douglas defender during a 45-13 loss to Douglas Friday night.

 Photo courtesy of Taylor Beck | The Sand Mountain Reporter

The North Sand Mountain football team will enter the Class 2A Playoffs following a tough loss to a Class 5A opponent.

Host Douglas scored 32 second-quarter points en route to a 45-13 season-ending victory over NSM at Douglas High School’s Arthur Jarvis Stadium Friday night.

