There comes a time during every track and field meet in which Scottsboro participates that things get silent and all the attention focuses on the pole vault pit.
In a seemingly weekly occurrence, Scottsboro’s Maddox Hamm is chasing a national or world record.
“It’s been amazing to see,” said Scottsboro head coach Luke Robinson. “People just don’t fully grasp the gravity of how dominant (Hamm) is at the event he does. He is legitimately one of the greatest 16-, 17-year-old pole vaulters to ever walk the planet.”
Hamm will soon be walking in Blacksburg, Virginia.
Hamm, who has posted one of the country’s Top-10 all-time vaults for a high school vaulter and holds the national record for a 14-year-old vaulter, has signed a national letter of intent to compete at Virginia Tech University after his high school career ends next spring.
Hamm signed during a signing ceremony on Monday at Scottsboro High School.
Hamm chose Virginia Tech over the University of South Dakota, the two schools he visited on his official visits.
Hamm met Virginia Tech coaches at a national outdoor meet in Texas last year and received an in-home recruiting visit before Hamm took an official visit to Virginia Tech.
“When I went on the visit, the team, the coach, the facilities, the campus, I was just really intrigued by them,” Hamm said. “I’m excited about it.
Hamm, whose sister Lauren is a vaulter and jumper for the UAH Track and Field program, never had visions of being one of the most dominant vaulters the event has ever seen when he began competing.
“I was just looking to have some fun,” Hamm said. “It’s been crazy to think about (all the accomplishments).”
Hamm has won four AHSAA pole vault state championships (three outdoor and one indoor) while claiming national titles at the Adidas Track Nationals and the National Pole Vault Summit. He will enter the 2022-23 indoor/outdoor track and field seasons having posted 20 consecutive first-place finishes and finished the 2021-22 outdoor season as the country’s top-ranked high school vaulter after posting a nation-leading vault of 18 feet, 1 inch. In June, Hamm was named the Gatorade Alabama Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year following his dominant 20-2122 season. Hamm was ranked No. 31 on the National MileSplit 50 list of the nation’s top track and field recruits following the 2021-22 season. Hamm has 63 Top-10 career finishes, was part of Scottsboro’s Class 6A 4x400-meter relay state-title team last spring and has played a part in five combined team indoor and outdoor team for the Wildcats.
Hamm said competing in the Olympics is his ultimate goal, and Robinson believes that will happen.
“It’s one thing for people to say ‘I want to go to the Olympics one day.’ But for Maddox, he’s in that discussion right now. It’s a ‘should’ with him,” Robinson said. “He’s on pace to go to the Olympics just as much or more than anyone has ever been.”
