Molly Heard filled up the stat sheet Friday night to help Pisgah close the regular season on a winning note.
The Lipscomb signee recorded a quadruple-double during the Class 2A No. 1-ranked Eagles’ 77-51 victory at Scottsboro.
Heard finished with 29 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists and 10 rebounds for Pisgah (26-3), which ran its winning streak to 11 with the victory. She also had five steals.
The Eagles led 18-15 after one quarter before surging in front 43-28 at halftime. Scottsboro pulled to within 56-45 after three quarters, but Pisgah outscored the Wildcats 21-6 in the fourth to seal the win.
Kallie Tinker scored 21 points, 11 of which came in the fourth quarter, while also dishing out three assists for the Eagles. Paisley Patalas pitched in nine points for Pisgah while Karlee Holcomb had eight points and two assists and Lila Kate Wheeler had six points, three steals and two assists.
Jadaya Edmondson led Scottsboro (15-12) with 17 points while Audrey Holland had 11, Adair Holland had seven and Olivia Tubbs had six.
Fyffe 62, Woodville 41 — At Fyffe, the Panthers closed the regular season with a loss to the Class 3A Red Devils Friday night.
Woodville (10-13) trailed 23-6, 41-21 and 54-29 at the quarter breaks.
Karlee Hutchens scored 10 points for Woodville while Jessica Sirten had seven, Kaley Kennamer had six and Molly Gifford and Kylee Hastings had five each.
Alyssa Webb scored 11 points and Emma Twilley and Riley Wise had 10 each for Fyffe (10-16).
Fort Payne 66, North Jackson 49 — At Fort Payne, the Chiefs dropped their regular-season finale against Fort Payne Friday night.
North Jackson (5-18) trailed 22-12, 37-22 and 55-37 at the quarter breaks.
Tyra Smith scored a team-high 16 points for the Chiefs, who also got nine from Bailey Abernathy, seven each from Arielle Haynes and Sarah Garner and five from Camryn Case.
Brylan Gray scored 26 points for Fort Payne (19-10).
