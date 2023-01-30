Will Avans

Will Avans (00) scored 23 points during Skyline's 85-57 win over Ider.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

The Skyline varsity boys basketball team showed signs of how they want to be playing entering the postseason.

Now head coach Joey Rowell just wants to see more of it with the start of the area tournament set for next week.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.