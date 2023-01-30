The Skyline varsity boys basketball team showed signs of how they want to be playing entering the postseason.
Now head coach Joey Rowell just wants to see more of it with the start of the area tournament set for next week.
Updated: January 31, 2023 @ 7:32 pm
The Class 1A No. 6-ranked Vikings built a 19-point halftime lead and went on for an 85-57 victory at Ider Monday night.
It was win No. 20 on the season for Skyline (20-7), which has won seven of its last eight games.
Skyline made 11 3-pointers and got a number of good inside shots when it ran through its offense, said Rowell, adding that the Vikings were a little too impatient on offense at times.
“Good things usually happened when we were moving the ball, changing sides of the floor — four or five passes and get a layup. But then we’d come down and just fire it up,” Rowell said. “We’re talking about being consistent and trying to get in a groove and peaking here at the end. It’s just a matter of consistency.”
The Vikings built a 21-4 advantage in the first quarter — Will Avans swished three 3-pointers and scored 13 points during Skyline’s opening surge — before Ider closed the opening period with a 15-6 scoring run to cut the Vikings’ lead to 27-19 entering the second quarter. The Vikings led by as many as 20 points in the second quarter before carrying a 49-30 lead into halftime, and they took a 65-35 midway through the third quarter after two Bryant Kennamer free throws. Skyline led 70-44 after three quarters and took its largest lead of 75-44 on Chase Bickers’ putback with 6:27 remaining.
Kennamer led all scorers in the contest with 24 points while Avans totaled 23 and Prince netted 13. Bickers added eight points for the Vikings while Dillon Stephens had six, Sam Utter, Scott York, and Jacob Cloud had three apiece and Dakota Fuhrman had two.
Griffin Weldon scored 19 points for Ider (1-20).
