A fourth-quarter momentum swing allowed host Springville to down visiting Scottsboro Friday.
Trailing by a one point in the final frame, the Tigers scored three unanswered touchdowns to claim a 42-28 win over Scottsboro in Class 6A Region 7 play.
Scottsboro (1-3, 1-2) took a 21-20 lead after Kaylem Dupree’s 6-yard touchdown reception from Jacob Manning and Alex Joose’s PAT with 7:37 remaining.
But Springville went in front 28-21 on Preston Baldwin’s 40-yard touchdown pass to Gage Frederick with 4:46 left to play. After a Scottsboro turnover, Baldwin raced 46 yards for a touchdown to push the Tigers’ lead to 35-21 with 3:03 remaining. John Wolf then returned an interception 33 yards to give Springville a 42-21 lead with 2:13 left in the game.
Scottsboro pulled within 42-28 on Manning’s 45-yard touchdown pass to B.J. Harris with 50 seconds remaining. But the Wildcats were unable to recover the onside kick and Springville (2-2, 1-1) ran out the clock. Baldwin finished 10-of-14 passing for 167 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 139 yards and two scores on 13 carries.
Manning was 11-of-19 passing for 141 yards and three touchdowns for the Wildcats while also rushing for 81 yards and a score on 19 carries. Javaris Branford ran for 96 yards and on 16 carries and Gavin McCrary ran for 31 yards on 10 carries while Dupree caught six passes for 48 yards.
Springville took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, but Scottsboro tied it on Manning’s 16-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. After the Tigers went back in front 14-7, Branford caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Manning to pull the Wildcats even at 14-all.
Scottsboro steps out of region play next week for its annual “Battle of the Valley” rivalry game at North Jackson.
› Game stats and scoring plays courtesy of Greg Bell, WWIC 1050 AM Radio
