Top-seeded North Sand Mountain used a fast start to advance to the Jackson County Tournament’s varsity boys championship game for the fourth straight season thanks to an 81-61 win over fifth-seeded Section Friday at Skyline High School.
NSM led 21-9 after one quarter before holding leads of 48-32 and 69-48 after three quarters.
Chandler Sullivan totaled 23 points and 17 rebounds for NSM while Brody Helton and Jack Johnson scored 13 points each. Andrew Palmer added nine points for the Bison while Landon Keller had eight, Konnor Brown and Kaden Brown had four each, Nyle Poore had three and Duncan Wilks and Kade Davis had two each.
Josh Varner led Section (5-16) with 13 points while Antonie Jonathan and Jackson Leroy had eight each, Aaron Waldrop and Kodee Vaught had six each, Zach Cooley had five, Jackson Cooper and Dylan Pope had four each, Titus Beaty had three and Jr. Walker had one.
Skyline 73, Pisgah 63 — At Skyline, the second-seeded Vikings built a big lead and held off the Eagles’ late rally attempt to advance to the finals for the third time in the past four years.
Skyline led 14-8, 31-19 and 52-38 at the quarter breaks before making 11 of 12 free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Jayten Prince scored 21 points to lead five Vikings in double figures. Chase Bickers added 14 points, Bryant Kennamer and Scott York had 11 each, Will Avans had 10 and Dillon Stephens had six.
Mason Holcomb scored 17 points and Luke Gilbert and Brodie Overdear scored nine points each for Pisgah (7-8), which also got eight from Jakob Kirby, seven from Legion McCrary, six from Jack Smalley, four from Caleb Jenkins and three from Jett Jeffery.
