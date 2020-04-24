College defensive back Thadius “Trey” Harris recently spoke with Ryan Wright with RecruitingGuru.com about his upcoming season and the interest he is gaining on the recruiting trail from FBS schools.
Wright reports Harris has drawn interest from Utah, Iowa State, Iowa, UMass, Texas Tech, Tennessee, TCU and UAB.
Harris graduated from North Jackson in 2017 after playing quarterback and defensive back for the Chiefs. The state champion high jumper originally signed with Garden City (Kansas) Community College, and after being redshirted, played at Tennessee Valley Prep in 2018. The 6-foot, 180-pound cornerback played the 2019 season at West Hills (California) Community College, recorded 39 tackles, including two quarterback sacks, two interceptions and one fumble recovery for the Falcons this past season on the way to earning All-Valley League first-team honors.
“It got better through practice. We’d go 100 percent in every practice,” Harris said in an interview with RecrutingGuru.com’s Wright. “The DBs would compete against each other, that helped in the games. I tried to do the same thing every play. If I had a good play, I would go over what I did well to stop that guy on the route. I feel like I had pretty good mechanics last season.”
In December, Harris announced he will play the 2020 season at Iowa Central Community College.
“I’ve been working on the fundamentals, my backpedal and man technique,” Harris told RecrutingGuru.com. “My coach says I will play a lot of man this season. I am working on how receivers come off the ball differently. If they come off one way or another, what can I do to counter their move?”
Cotton Row Run rescheduled for Labor Day — The 2020 Cotton Row Run, scheduled for Memorial Day in Huntsville, has been postponed because of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.
The event has been rescheduled for Labor Day, which is Sept. 7.
Fyffe quarterback to transfer — Zach Pyron, a rising junior who was the starting quarterback for Fyffe’s 2018 and 2019 Class 2A state champion football teams, announced this week that he is leaving the school.
Pyron, the MVP of last season’s Class 2A state championship game rout of Reeltown and an all-state athlete in 2019, tweeted Tuesday that he will play his final two seasons at Pinson Valley High School, a Class 6A school located near Birmingham.
“After many prayers and talks with my family, I will be playing my junior and senior year at Pinson Valley High School,” Pyron tweeted. “Thank you Fyffe for great memories, great friendships and teaching me more than the game of football.”
Fyffe plays two Jackson County teams this season, taking on North Sand Mountain on Oct. 9 and Scottsboro on Oct. 30.
Pinson Valley’s new head coach is former Alabama and Green Bay Packer Sam Shade, who took over after former Scottsboro head coach Patrick Nix left Pinson Valley for Central-Phenix City back in February.
