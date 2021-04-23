The Scottsboro baseball team closed out its season on a winning note.
The Wildcats scored seven runs in the bottom of the second on the way to an 8-4 victory over visiting Plainview Tuesday night at Scottsboro High School.
The Wildcats finished the season with a 17-16 mark.
Scottsboro’s big second inning was highlighted by Collin Perkins’ RBI single, Connor McLaughlin’s RBI groundout and Sam Bryant’s RBI double.
The Wildcats also got hits from Camden Matthews and Will Jones.
Matthews recorded four strikeouts while pitching three shutout innings to earn the win. A.J. Crocker pitched two innings and closed with six strikeouts.
Asbury 5-12, Skyline 0-6 — At Skyline, visiting Class 3A Asbury swept the Vikings in a doubleheader on Tuesday.
Skyline (4-14) lost fell 12-6 in Game 1. Hank Utter went 2-for-4 for the Vikings while Carson Posey, Levi Wilkinson, Weston Avans and Bryant Kennamer had one hit and one RBI each.
The Vikings lost 5-0 in Game 2. Daniel Olinger had the lone hit for Skyline.
Monday
NSM 15, Valley Head 5 — At Higdon, Class 2A No. 7-ranked North Sand Mountain closed the regular season with a win over visiting Valley Head.
NSM (13-4) scored seven runs in the bottom of the first inning and three more in the second inning to build an early 10-0 lead.
Lake Bell had a three-run triple and Drake Holland had two hits and one RBI for the Bison while Hayden Neil had one hit and two RBIs and Dylan Marr, Kaden Brown, Landon Keller and Mason Smith had one hit and one RBI each.
Marr struck out two in four innings to earn the win on the mound for NSM.
Skyline 9, Pisgah 2 — At Pisgah, Skyline pitcher Gabe Waldrop held the Eagles to only two runs on seven hits and no walks while recording eight strikeouts as the Vikings earned the win.
Carston Posey and Gavin York both finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and Bryant Kennamer went 2-for-4 for Skyline, which got one hit and one RBI each from Waldrop and Jamison Rowell.
Vincent Burke and Conley Rogers had two hits each for Pisgah while Jackson Wheeler, Levi Arnold and Mason Overdear had one hit each.
