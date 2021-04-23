Woodville, AL (35768)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.