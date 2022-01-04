The Scottsboro varsity boys basketball team saw some program history made while it posted a perfect run through the Don Webb Classic last week.
Scottsboro (16-3) made a single-game school record 21 3-pointers and junior Parker Bell made an individual single-game record 10 3s, during a win over Cleveland.
The Wildcats’ record 3-point shooting day came two days after Bell recorded the first documented triple-double in Scottsboro varsity boys basketball history, according to Scottsboro High School sports historian/statistician Greg Bell. Parker Bell finished with 16 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists during Scottsboro’s 93-68 win over East Limestone on Dec. 27.
The Wildcats hosted the Don Webb Classic at Hambrick Hall Dec. 27-29. Scottsboro finished 3-0, extending its current winning streak to nine games and its winning streak on its home court to 23.
Against East Limestone, Scottsboro built a 23-12 lead after one quarter before leading 44-29 at halftime and 69-55 after three quarters. Along with Parker Bell’s triple-double, Scottsboro got a game-high 21 points from Tristan Sexton, 15 from Blake Jones, 11 from Cordell Worthy, nine from Tyler Shelton and six each from Ethan Roberts and Kyle Wright.
Scottsboro defeated DAR 76-47 on Dec. 28. The Wildcats led 22-18 after one quarter before taking control in the second quarter and building a 47-25 halftime lead. The Wildcats led 68-42 after three quarters. Sexton paced the Wildcats with 16 points while Jones and Parker Bell both scored 11, Jameson Gray netted 10, Roberts added nine, Shelton had six and Wright had four. AJ McCamey scored 14 points and Lathan Miles added 12 for DAR.
The Wildcats closed out the tournament with a 93-50 victory over Cleveland on Dec. 30. Scottsboro made seven of its school-record setting 21 3-pointers in the opening quarter and led 27-15 before sinking four more treys in the second quarter while building a 51-30 lead. Scottsboro made seven more 3-pointers in the third quarter while extending its lead to 80-43 before adding three more in the fourth and setting a new single-game program record. The previous school record was 17, which was set during a win over North Jackson on Feb. 6, 2006.
Scottsboro’s 21 treys in a game is tied for fourth on the all-time AHSAA record list.
Parker Bell finished with 30 points on his way to setting the Scottsboro single-game 3-pointer record with 10. The previous Scottsboro single-game record was nine, set by Seth Ingleright six years earlier to the day (Dec. 30, 2015) during a win over Phillips. Bell is now tied for 15th on the AHSAA record list for made 3-pointers in a single game.
Along with Parker Bell’s 10 treys, Sexton made four, Roberts and Wright made three each and Jones made one for Scottsboro.
Sexton finished with 22 points while Wright had 13, Roberts had 11 and Jones had nine.
Scottsboro made a combined 40 3-pointers during its three tournament games.
