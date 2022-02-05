The second season is about to start for local high school basketball teams.
Area tournament play begins in earnest statewide next week with the exception of one local tournament, which has a game today featuring non-Jackson County teams
Area tournament champions and runners-up advance to the sub-regional round on Feb. 14 (girls) and Feb. 15 (boys). Sub-regional game winners advance to the regional round. Regional champions advance to the state tournament.
The AHSAA is requiring all area tournament tickets be purchased on the GoFan app.
Five Jackson County teams are hosting their respective area tournaments. Scottsboro, Pisgah and Skyline are the No. 1-seeded teams in the Class 6A Girls Area 15, the 2A Girls Area 15 Girls Tournament and the 1A Girls Area 13 tournaments respectively while Section and Skyline, are the No. 1-seeded teams in the 2A Boys Area 15 and 1A Boys Area 13 tournaments respectively.
Here is the schedule for all area tournaments involving local teams (higher seeded teams host each game):
GIRLS
› Class 1A Area 13 Tournament at Skyline
Today
Gaylesville at Cedar Bluff, 2 p.m.
Tuesday
Skyline vs. Cedar Bluff/Gaylesville winner, 6 p.m.
Woodville vs. Valley Head, 7:30 p.m.
Championship Game, 7 p.m.
› Class 2A Area 15 Tournament at Pisgah
Monday
Pisgah vs. NSM, 5:30 p.m.
Ider vs. Section, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Championship Game, 6 p.m.
› Class 4A Area 14 Tournament at New Hope
Monday
Madison County vs. DAR, 6 p.m.
North Jackson vs. New Hope, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Championship Game, 7 p.m.
› Class 6A Area 15 Tournament at Scottsboro
Tuesday
Arab vs. Fort Payne, 5:30 p.m.
Scottsboro vs. Buckhorn, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Championship Game, 7 p.m.
BOYS
› Class 1A Area 13 Tournament at Skyline
Monday
Gaylesville at Woodville, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Skyline vs. Woodville/Gaylesville winner, 6 p.m.
Cedar Bluff vs. Valley Head, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Championship Game, 7 p.m.
› Class 2A Area 15 Tournament at Section
Tuesday
Section vs. Ider, 5:30 p.m.
NSM vs. Pisgah, 7 p.m.
Friday
Championship Game, 6 p.m.
› Class 4A Area 14 Tournament at DAR
Tuesday
North Jackson vs. Madison County, 6 p.m.
DAR vs. New Hope, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Championship Game, 7 p.m.
› Class 6A Area 15 Tournament at Buckhorn
Wednesday
Scottsboro vs. Arab, 5:30 p.m.
Buckhorn vs. Fort Payne, 7 p.m.
Friday
Championship Game, 7 p.m.
