The Pisgah varsity girls basketball team stayed undefeated thanks to wins over large-school teams over the weekend.
Defending Class 2A state champion Pisgah (3-0) defeated visiting 6A Scottsboro 75-66 Friday night before edging 4A Good Hope 54-48 on Saturday at Fairview High School.
Against Scottsboro, the Eagles led 18-13 after one quarter before ending the first half on a 27-2 run to build a 53-27 halftime lead. Pisgah was in front 71-43 going into the fourth quarter. Scottsboro rallied in the fourth quarter against the Eagles’ reserves, getting as close as nine before Pisgah went back to its starters to preserve the victory.
Kallie Tinker hit seven 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 26 points for the Eagles while Molly Heard scored all 23 of her points in the first half. Madeline Flammia added seven points for the Eagles while Karlee Holcomb added six and Campbell Barron had four.
Lexie Bennett made four 3-points and scored 19 points for Scottsboro while Adair Holland (three 3-pointers) and Audrey Holland had 13 points each, Jadaya Edmondson 12 and Madison Rains had seven.
On Saturday against Good Hope, the Eagles led 17-6 after one quarter before falling behind 26-25 at halftime. Pisgah moved back in front 42-37 after three quarters.
Heard scored 21 of her game-high 24 points in the second half for the Eagles, who also got 10 each from Holcomb and Tinker, four from Rhylee Bell and three each from Lila Kate Wheeler and Barron.
Ivey Maddox scored 17 points for Good Hope (0-1) while Bailey Tetro and Charly Johnson had 16 and 12 points respectively.
Midfield 51, Skyline 41 — At Fairfield, the defending Class 1A state champion Vikings fell to 2A state-title contender Midfield during a matchup played at Fairfield High School on Saturday.
The game was tied 7-all after one quarter, but Midfield led 22-20 after at halftime and 34-27 after three quarters.
Lexie Stucky scored 11 points for Skyline (0-3) while Brinlee Potts had seven, Kaina King six, Audra Bellomy and Blakely Stucky five each, Kenzie Manning four and Jaslynn Wilkinson three.
Markia Smith scored 17 points and Dominique Owens added 15 for Midfield (1-0), which also got nine from Jasmine Lenyard and five from Jala Hutchins.
Scottsboro 69, Columbia 32 — At Scottsboro, the Wildcats used a 12-0 run in the first quarter to seize control on the way to winning their home opener over a fellow Class 6A team Monday night.
Scottsboro (2-3) led 18-9 after one quarter before stretching its lead to 34-11 at halftime. The Wildcats were in command 45-18 after three quarters.
Audrey Holland scored a game-high 22 points for Scottsboro, which had 10 players score points. Madison Rains netted 10 for the Wildcats while Morgan Perkins had nine, Lexie Bennett and Bree Sexton had six each, Keira Culver, Jadaya Edmondson and Adair Holland had four each and Lilla Bell and Olivia Tubbs had two each.
Isabelle Darji scored 12 points and Morgan Pride added nine for Columbia (0-3).
NSM 49, Whitesburg Christian 26 — At Higdon, North Sand Mountain collected its first win of the season with convincing win over Whitesburg Christian Monday night.
NSM (1-1) led Whitesburg Christian 18-4 after one quarter before holding leads for 32-10 at halftime and 43-22 after three quarters.
Lillian Hassell scored 14 points and Kolbie Bobo added 10 for NSM, which also got eight from Ashley Shrader, six from Kayden Reyes, four from Caybree Dobbins, three from Cloey Davenport and two each from Ashlyn Hurst and Liz Hassell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.