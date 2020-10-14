The Scottsboro varsity boys swim team is now on a winning streak.
The Wildcats won their second straight meet by winning the Albertville Quad Dual’s varsity boys division title on Tuesday.
Scottsboro edged Class 6A Jasper by three points to take the top spot. Scottsboro (36 points) and Jasper (33) were followed by Boaz (20) and Guntersville (3).
Scottsboro swimmers won five of the varsity boys division’s 11 races while posting two runner-up finishes.
Levi Webb won two individual races and was part of two winning Scottsboro relay teams while John David Sanders won one individual race, was a runner-up in another, and was part of two winning relay teams.
In the varsity girls division, Scottsboro tied for fourth with 10 points. Paige Giles won one individual race title and finished second in another.
Meanwhile, Section’s girls tied for fourth (10 points) on the strength of Maggie Ella Robbins’ victories in the 100-yard Butterfly (1:00.42) and the 100-yard Freestyle (56.62 seconds).
For the Section boys, Braydon Bell was 13th in the 100-yard Backstroke (1:19.96) and 17th in the 50-yard Freestyle (31.40).
Here are Scottsboro’s complete results in the varsity girls and boys divisions:
BOYS
200-yard Medley Relay
1. Arlen Parr, Levi Webb, Luke Armour, John David Sanders (1:48.25)
50-yard Freestyle
1. John David Sanders (23:09)
4. Luke Armour (25.13)
6. Jake Benson (26.14)
10. Minh Le (26.85)
21. Bryce Orgill (33.04)
100-yard Butterfly
3. Luke Armour (1:01.20)
100-yard Freestyle
1. Levi Webb (51.33)
2. John David Sanders (52.11)
6. Arlen Parr (58.61)
9. Ben Bradford (1:00.79)
11. Minh Le (1:01.25)
13. Preston Worley (1:08.07)
15. Brayden Orgill (1:11.73)
200-yard Freestyle Relay
1. John David Sanders, Luke Armour, Jake Benson, Levi Webb (1:37.48)
100-yard Backstroke
5. Ben Bradford (1:11.12)
9. Will Porch (1:13.09)
11. Craft Sanders (1:14.97)
14. Brayden Orgill (1:25.13)
15. Preston Worley (1:28.40)
100-yard Backstroke
1. Levi Webb (1:04.49)
2. Arlen Parr (1:10.87)
3. Jake Benson (1:15.76)
5. Will Porch (1:24.12)
8. Bryce Orgill (1:33.66)
9. Craft Sanders (1:37.01)
400-yard Freestyle Relay
3. Jake Benson, Ben Bradford, Minh Le, Arlen Parr (4:04.94)
GIRLS
200-yard Medley Relay
5. Jessica Vincent, Shelton Linville, Paige Giles, Noelle Lee (2:15.56)
200-yard Freestyle
3. Shelton Linville (2:29.35)
4. Noelle Lee (2:30.72)
200-yard Individual Medley
3. Kimberly Calderon-Diaz (2:53.33)
50-yard Freestyle
16. Alice Merck (31.49)
20. Audrey Frye (33.69)
100-yard Butterfly
2. Paige Giles (1:05.23)
6. Noelle Lee (1:21.41)
9. Audrey Frye (1:40.10)
100-yard Freestyle
9. Amelia Armour (1:08.49)
200-yard Freestyle Relay
5. Amelia Armour, Shelton Linville, Noelle Lee, Paige Giles (2:00.19)
100-yard Backstroke
1. Paige Giles (1:07.57)
5. Jessica Vincent (1:20.47)
6. Kimberly Calderon-Diaz (1:26.55)
100-yard Breaststroke
5. Shelton Linville (1:30.38)
7. Amelia Armour (1:32.37)
9. Alice Merck (1:37.55)
400-yard Freestyle Relay
2. Kimberly Calderon-Diaz, Alice Merck, Audrey Frye, Jessica Vincent (4:51.77)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.