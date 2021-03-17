Scottsboro wrestler Matthew Dupree posted a strong finish in the Battle of Bama wrestling tournament.
Dupree, a freshman wrestler at Scottsboro High School, finished as the runner-up 9th-10th Grade 115-pound weight class during the tournament at the Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham last weekend.
Dupree went 2-1, won his opening-round match with 34-second victory via pin before winning his semifinal match with a 15-0 technical fall. Dupree lost in the 115-pound championship finals via pin to Ramon Lozada.
The tournament included wrestlers from Alabama and a number of other states such as Georgia, Tennessee and North Carolina and as far away at Illinois.
Dupree was coached by former Scottsboro wrestler Arick Shankles during tournament.
