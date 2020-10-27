The North Sand Mountain football team jumped to No. 6 in this week's Alabama Sports Writers Association's Class 2A rankings.
NSM (8-1), ranked ninth last week, posted a 12-7, region-championship winning victory over No. 8 Falkville.
Here are the latest ASWA high school football rankings with first-place votes, record and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts
1. Thompson (23);10-0;276
2. Hoover;9-1;191
3. Hewitt-Trussville;8-2;184
4. Theodore;8-1;160
5. Daphne;8-1;120
6. Auburn;8-1;119
7. Central-Phenix City;6-3;100
8. Austin;8-1;86
9. Fairhope;7-2;40
10. James Clemens;8-2;23
Others receiving votes: Enterprise (7-2) 7, Prattville (6-3) 5.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts
1. Oxford (23);8-1;276
2. Mountain Brook;7-1;200
3. Pinson Valley;7-2;188
4. Opelika;7-2;153
5. Saraland;8-2;121
6. Spanish Fort;7-2;114
7. Clay-Chalkville;8-1;107
8. Pelham;7-1;71
9. Athens;7-2;35
10. McGill-Toolen;6-2;28
Others receiving votes: Eufaula (8-2) 10, Briarwood (7-2) 4, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (8-1) 4.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts
1. Ramsay (14);8-0;249
2. St. Paul's (8);9-0;224
3. Pleasant Grove;7-2;168
4. Central-Clay Co.;8-1;162
5. Guntersville;8-0;142
6. Alexandria (1);9-0;128
7. Pike Road;9-0;91
8. Faith-Mobile;8-1;72
9. Demopolis;9-0;45
10. Fairview;8-1;21
Others receiving votes: UMS-Wright (6-3) 5, Russellville (8-1) 3, Leeds (8-2) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts
1. American Chr. (22);9-0;273
2. Madison Aca. (1);8-0;207
3. Gordo;8-1;178
4. Handley;7-0;145
5. Etowah;6-2;116
6. Mobile Chr.;7-1;113
7. Jacksonville;6-3;90
8. Madison Co.;8-2;60
9. Bibb Co.;8-2;48
10. Good Hope;9-1;44
Others receiving votes: West Limestone (8-1) 16, Alabama Chr. (8-1) 13, Williamson (7-3) 7, Central-Florence (8-2) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts
1. Fyffe (23);9-0;276
2. Ohatchee;8-1;192
3. Piedmont;8-1;183
4. Walter Wellborn;8-1;144
5. Montgomery Aca.;9-0;134
6. Flomaton;7-2;127
7. T.R. Miller;7-2;99
8. Thomasville;8-1;69
9. Catholic-Montgomery;8-2;53
10. East Lawrence;8-1;17
Others receiving votes: Winfield (9-1) 10, Slocomb (8-1) 3, Lauderdale Co. (8-1) 2, Plainview (8-1) 1, Trinity (7-2) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts
1. Mars Hill Bible (21);8-1;270
2. Lanett (2);8-2;210
3. Leroy;8-1;187
4. Spring Garden;8-1;141
5. Red Bay;7-1;133
6. North Sand Mountain; 8-1; 96
7. B.B. Comer;8-1 61
8. G.W. Long;7-1; 52
9. Abbeville;8-1; 50
10. Clarke Co.;7-2; 49
Others receiving votes: Randolph Co. (7-2) 34, Falkville (8-1) 19, Isabella (8-1) 4, Westbrook Chr. (8-1) 4, Colbert Co. (7-2) 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts
1. Brantley (22);9-0;273
2. Linden (1);8-0;210
3. Maplesville;8-1;183
4. Sweet Water;6-2;157
5. Notasulga;7-1;134
6. Decatur Heritage;8-2;114
7. Valley Head;8-1;87
8. Pickens Co.;7-2;63
9. Berry;8-1;58
10. Winterboro;8-1;22
Others receiving votes: McKenzie (7-2) 5, Florala (7-2) 3, Hubbertville (7-2) 1, Ragland (7-2) 1.
AISA
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts
1. Glenwood (23);8-0;276
2. Bessemer Aca.;7-1;206
3. Escambia Aca.;7-1;184
4. Jackson Aca.;10-0;156
5. Patrician;7-1;130
6. Chambers Aca.;8-1;122
7. Crenshaw Chr.;7-2;84
8. Morgan Aca.;7-2;59
9. Pike Liberal Arts;6-2;56
10. Abbeville Chr.;7-2;16
Others receiving votes: Edgewood (6-3) 9, Macon-East (7-3) 8, Monroe Aca. (6-3) 2, Pickens Aca. (5-4) 2, Sparta (5-3) 1.
