The Scottsboro varsity girls basketball team went on the road and claimed an important area win.
The Wildcats had four players scored at least eight points on the way to a 55-46 Class 6A Area 15 win over defending area champion Buckhorn Tuesday in New Market.
Scottsboro (5-6, 1-1) led 17-13, 27-20 and 41-31 at the quarter breaks.
The Wildcats got double-doubles of 19 points and 10 rebounds from Lexie Bennett and 10 points and 18 rebounds from Jadaya Edmondson while Audrey Holland had nine points and Alyssa Paschal had eight points.
Autumn Herring had 21 points for Buckhorn (2-5, 0-1).
Section 40, Randolph 24 — At Huntsville, visiting Section grabbed an early lead and gradually added on to it during a win over Class 4A Randolph Tuesday night.
Section (3-5) led 12-7 after one quarter before extending its lead to 20-11 at halftime and 33-18 after three quarters.
Madison Armstrong scored a game-high 20 points for the Lions while Cara Holder netted 10 and Kenleigh Owens added six.
Madison Deorio scored 16 points for Randolph (1-3).
New Hope 51, Pisgah 36 — At New Hope, Class 2A No. 1-ranked Pisgah was held to a season-low point total during a loss to 4A No. 4-ranked New Hope Tuesday night.
Pisgah (7-2) only trailed 11-10 after one quarter, but New Hope outscored the Eagles 20-9 in the second quarter to build a 31-19 halftime lead. New Hope (9-2), coached by Skyline alum Craig McGill, was in front 38-25 after three quarters.
Molly Heard scored 20 points for Pisgah, which also got seven from Kallie Tinker.
Kaylee Yarbrough scored 19 points and Jada Bates netted 12 for New Hope while Eevy Bailey added eight and Lauren Busbey had seven.
Brindlee Mountain 62, Woodville 28 — At Scant City, host Brindlee Mountain pulled away from visiting Woodville in the second half.
Woodville (3-4) trailed just 9-7 after one quarter and 24-17 at halftime before Brindlee Mountain extended its lead to 43-24 after three quarters.
Jessica Sirten led the Panthers with nine points while Molly Gifford had six, Lannah Grace Beard had five and Alexis Brown and Karlee Hutches had four each.
Leading scorers for Brindlee Mountain (3-3) were Chantzley Kirkland with 21 points, Adrianna Knepper with 14 and Karlie Westbrook with 12.
DAR 63, North Jackson 59 — At Stevenson, visiting DAR rallied from an eight-point fourth-quarter deficit to edge the Chiefs in the teams’ Class 4A Area 14 opener Tuesday night.
After trailing 15-13 after one quarter, North Jackson (0-5, 0-1) led 35-30 at halftime and 49-43 after three quarters. Bailey Abernathy’s steal and layup gave the Chiefs a 51-43 early in the fourth quarter, but DAR ultimately closed the game with a 9-2 scoring run to claim the win. With the game tied 59-all with 13 seconds, Lauren Buchanan sank a pair of free throws to give DAR (6-3, 1-0) the lead. North Jackson then committed a turnover on its ensuing possession, and Caitlyn O’neal sank two free throws with 4.5 seconds left to seal the win for the Patriots.
Elizabeth Hammett led DAR with 17 points while Buchanan had 14 and O’neal had 12.
Peyton Hill finished with 14 points, Abernathy added 13 and Sarah Garner had 10 for North Jackson, which also got seven points and nine blocked shots from Arielle Haynes, eight points from Tyra Smith and six points from Yesenia Delgado.
NSM-Ider game postponed — Tuesday’s Ider at North Sand Mountain varsity girls basketball game was postponed. The game was rescheduled for Monday at 6 p.m.
