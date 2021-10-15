For the second straight week, the Scottsboro varsity boys cross country team edged the state’s top-ranked team according to Al.Milesplit.com.
After edging Hoover to win the Jesse Owens Classic Gold Division title on Oct. 2, Scottsboro edged Hoover again last Saturday to win the Scottsboro Invitational.
The Wildcats finished with a winning low score of 25 points, six points better than Hoover.
Scottsboro had the top-three finishers. Evan Hill finished first with a time of 15:38.11 — it was his third race win of the season — while Rex Green was second (16:00.82) and Stephen Jones third (16:01.40). Reese Bell finished eighth (16:27.42) and Zach Avenel was 11th (16:53.46) to round out the Wildcats’ top-five scoring runners.
Also for Scottsboro, Hamilton Richardson finished 13th (17:05.93) while Ridge Wells was 20th (17:38.25), Cameron Estes 26th (18:25.58), Josh Hill 30th (18:41.19), Johny Felix 32nd (18:43.60), Brady Strickland 40th (19:49.63), Luke Barber 46th (20:12.11), Patton Russell 49th (20:26.39), Wilson Hill 50th (20:55.87), Brody Williams 51st (21:19.18) and River Green 55th (21:36.52).
Meanwhile, Hoover edged Scottsboro by one point to win the varsity girls division team title.
Hoover had a winning low score of 28 while Scottsboro finished with a score of 29.
Scottsboro had the top-two finishers, with Emma Bradford (19:26.70) finishing first and Ally Campbell (19:56.28) placing second.
Mia Martin followed in sixth-place (20:42.87) for Scottsboro while Mabry Bonsall was ninth (21:02.51), Smith Bradford (21:14.57), Cambree Bradford 11th (21:18.40), Lauren Paradise 12th (21:22.32), Shelton Linville 18th (22:33.35), Addison Joose 19th (22:43.95), McCall Chandler 25th (23:48.12), Banks Bradford 27th (24:06.15), Lauren Judge 28th (24:07.11), Collins Bradford 32nd (25:12.66), Ava Selby 35th (25:40.86) and Kiana Lenox 41st (29:00.26).
