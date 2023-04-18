The Skyline softball team did not let a big lead against county rival Pisgah slip away time.
The Class 1A No. 1-ranked Vikings built a 7-0 lead after five innings before adding three more in the sixth to close out a mercy-rule shortened 10-0 win over the Eagles Monday night at Skyline High School.
The win avenged a 7-6 loss at Pisgah back on March 16 in which Pisgah rallied from a 6-0 deficit to win.
Skyline (19-7-1) grabbed the lead in the rematch with a four-run second inning that included RBI singles form Kenzie Manning and Audra Bellomy and an RBI groundout by Brinlee Potts. After tacking on a run in the fourth, the Vikings got RBI singles from Eva Gates and Manning in the fifth before getting an RBI double from Jayla Ross and an RBI single from Sage Lewis before scoring the game-ending run on when Ella Dean reached on a Pisgah error.
Manning finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored while Gates and Lewis both went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored for Skyline, which also got two hits and one RBI from Bellomy and Potts, one hit and one RBI from Dean and three walks from Treece, who recorded seven strikeouts over six innings to earn the win in the pitching circle.
Claudia Barron had two hits for Pisgah (9-18) while Campbell Barron and BreLynn Chisenall had one hit each.
North Jackson 9, DAR 3 — At Stevenson, the Chiefs ran their winning streak to seven with a Class 4A Area 14 victory over visiting DAR at Stevenson Park on Monday.
After DAR (11-18-1, 0-6) took a 2-0 after two innings, North Jackson (17-10, 4-1) tied the game 2-all in the third inning on Abby Guess’ two-run home run. The Chiefs then scored four runs in the fourth inning highlighted by RBI singles from T__ Eldridge and Jayda Hutchins. Eldridge homered in the fifth inning while Sarah Kate Garner had an RBI sacrifice bunt and Destry Lambert had an RBI single in the sixth.
Garner finished 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored, Guess and Eldridge went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Hutchins and Lambert had one hit and one RBI for the Chiefs, who also got triples from Peyton Hill and Avery Wynne.
Lambert pitched 4 1/3 innings no-hit innings while recording seven strikeouts to earn the win in the pitching circle.
Scottsboro 8, Grissom 0 — At Scottsboro, the Class 5A No. 6-ranked Wildcats held a team scoreless for the 17th time in 33 games this season in a win over 7A Grissom Monday night.
Alyssa Smart recorded 13 strikeouts for Scottsboro (24-7-2) while pitching a one-hit complete-game shutout, Smart also hit a three-run home run and totaled five RBIs.
Austin McNeese also homered and finished with two hits for the Wildcats, while Brooklyn McGee had two hits and one RBI, Shila Wadkins had one hit and one RBI and Kambrie Doss and Anna Stuart Dawson had one hit each.
SATURDAY
Woodville 8, Asbury 6 — At Asbury, the Panthers built a big lead and held off the host team in the Asbury Softball Invitational on Saturday.
Woodville (2-7) scored a run in the bottom of the first inning on Karlee Hutchens’ RBI single before scoring six runs in the bottom of the second inning which featured a run on a passes ball from Addi Mae Macbee, an RBI single from Lannah Grace Beard, a two-run double from Jerzey Jones, a run from Beard on a passed ball and an RBI groundout from Shayleigh Dutton.
Beard finished with two hits and one RBI while Jones (two RBIs), Hutchens (one RBI), Tia Bryant and Brianna McLaughin had one hit each and one RBI each from Macbee and Dutton.
Hutchens recorded five strikeouts over five innings to earn the win in the circle.
Gadsden City 14, Woodville 3 — At Asbury, the Panthers fell to Class 7A Gadsden City in the Asbury Softball Invitational on Saturday.
Jerzey Jones singled for Woodville (2-8) while Lannah Grace Beard, Karlee Hutchens, Tia Bryant, Addi Mae Macbee and Bri Miller each drew a walk. Beard, Jones and Bryant all scored one run each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.