A total of 11 swimmers from Jackson County have earned the right to compete for state championships.
Scottsboro and Section High School swimmers posted state qualifying times during the AHSAA North Swim Sectional last Saturday at the Huntsville Aquatic Center.
They advanced to swim at the 2021 AHSAA Swim Championships at Auburn University on Dec. 3-4.
Section’s Maggie Ella Robbins earned her way back to state by winning both of her races during the Class 1A-5A North Sectional. The Alabama signee, who won state championships last season in the 50-yard Freestyle and 100-yard Butterfly events, won 2021 sectional titles in the 50-yard Freestyle (24.36 seconds) and the 100-yard Backstroke (59.43).
Meanwhile, Scottsboro had 10 swimmers — four girls and six boys — qualify for state during Class 6A-7A North Sectional.
Junior Paige Giles will swim in three state races, two individual races and one relay races, for Scottsboro. At sectionals, Giles swam state qualifying times and finished ninth the 100-yard Butterfly (1:03.18) and 100-yard Backstroke (1:04.91) while teaming with Shelton Linville, Noelle Lee and Amelia Armour to qualify with a 10th-place finish in the 400-yard Freestyle Relay (4:22.61).
On the boys side, Arlen Parr will swim in the 100-yard Breaststroke after posting a state qualifying time (1:06.52) with a seventh-place sectional finish.
Parr will also team with Luke Armour, Jake Benson and Ben Bradford to swim at state in the 200-yard Medley Relay. They finished 10th at sectionals (3:52.03).
Benson, Will Porch, Craft Sanders and Luke Armour will also swim at state in the 400-yard Relay after finishing ninth (1:50.56) at sectionals.
