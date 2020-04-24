The North Jackson 2020-21 basketball schedule features a change in area foes and the addition of what figures to be a highly anticipated home-and-home series with an out-of-state foe.
North Jackson varsity boys head coach Zac Barringer and varsity girls head coach Tony Brown released the Chiefs schedule this week.
What will likely jump out the most to North Jackson players and fans is a home-and-home series with nearby South Pittsburg (Tenn.). South Pittsburg was a longtime rival of Bridgeport and Stevenson high schools before the consolidation to form North Jackson in 1988.
“I’m really glad about getting South Pittsburg on the schedule,” Brown said. “I think that’s going to be a lot of fun for the coaches, kids and fans. (Zac and I) talked about it, just (decided) ‘hey, call and see,’ and it worked out.”
Though separated by the Alabama-Tennessee state line, the schools are located just 13 miles apart and the communities intermingle in many professional, social and faith-based manners.
“I think those games will be packed,” Barringer said. “That (rivalry) matters a lot up here.”
The North Jackson-North Sand Mountain series will return next season after a year hiatus.
“I’m glad to get a county rival back on the schedule,” said Brown, an NSM alum.
North Jackson will also play in a new-look Class 4A Area 14 next season, as the Chiefs and fellow area holdover DAR are joined by Madison County and New Hope. Madison County is dropping from Class 5A while New Hope is moving up from 3A. Both New Hope teams played in the Northwest Regional last season.
“(The area) definitely got tougher,” Barringer said. “We’ve got six area games now (instead of four), so that’s tougher. We add a couple (of schools) that are traditionally good.”
Other home-and-home series for the Chiefs are with rival Scottsboro, Fort Payne, Dade County (Ga.) and St. John Paul II. The Chiefs also play single games against Pisgah and Geraldine at home and travel to play Notre Dame of Chattanooga, Tennessee.
The North Jackson boys will play in tournaments at Geraldine at Thanksgiving and at Scottsboro after Christmas. Meanwhile, the North Jackson girls team is still considering its holiday tournament options, Brown said.
______
NORTH JACKSON 2020-21 BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
11.17 Dade County (Ga.)
11.19 at Scottsboro
11.20 Pisgah
11.23-26 Geraldine Bulldog Bash^
11.30 at NSM
12.4 Madison County*
12.8 at DAR*
12.11 at New Hope*
12.15 at Dade County (Ga.)
12.18 at Notre Dame (Tenn.)
12.28-30 Scottsboro-Don Webb Classic^
1.4 Fort Payne
1.5 at St. John Paul II
1.8 at Madison County*
1.12 New Hope*
1.15 DAR*
1.18-23 Jackson Co. Tournament at Section
1.25 Geraldine
1.26 at South Pittsburg (Tenn.)
1.28 Scottsboro
1.29 St. John Paul II
2.2 NSM
2.4 South Pittsburg (Tenn.)
2.5 at Fort Payne
2.6-13 AHSAA Area Tournaments (TBA)
2.15 AHSAA Girls Sub-Regionals (TBA)
2.16 AHSAA Boys Sub-Regionals (TBA)
2.17-25 AHSAA Northeast Regional at Jacksonville State
3.1-6 AHSAA State Tournament at Birmingham
* — Class 4A Area 14 game
^ - varsity boys
# - varsity girls
