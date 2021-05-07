The North Jackson softball team is headed back to the North Regional after a dominant day of softball.
The No. 5-ranked and top-seeded Chiefs posted a pair of 10-0 mercy-rule shortened wins over fourth-seeded DAR and second-seeded and No. 6-ranked Madison County in the Class 4A Area 14 Tournament Thursday at Stevenson Park.
The winners bracket victory over Madison County secured North Jackson (32-15-1) a spot in next week's North Regional in Florence.
It's the fourth consecu
tive regional appearance and fifth overall for North Jackson, which played in area championship finals late Friday.
The Chiefs used a three-run first inning, highlighted by Destry Lambert's RBI single and Peyton Hill's RBI double, to take a 3-0 lead before using a five-run fourth that included Ja'Khia Hutchins' three-run home run to take command.
Hutchins finished 3-for-3 and Hill was 2-for-3 while Lambert, Bailey Abernathy (RBI) and Chloe Chisenall had one hit each.
Hadley Burnette pitched a three-hit shutout for North Jackson.
In the opening round, Burnette pitched a no-hitter against DAR as the top-seeded Chiefs opened the area tournament with a mercy-rule shortened five-inning win over fourth-seeded DAR. Burnette, a Cleveland State signee, recorded 11 strikeouts.
The Chiefs scored three runs each in the third, fourth and fifth innings on the way to the win.
Chisenall went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored for the Chiefs while Hutchins went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored and Hill went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Lambert and Abernathy both had one hit and one RBI while Burnette had one hit, a walk and two runs scored.
