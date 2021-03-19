The Scottsboro varsity girls golf team cruised to a win over a Class 7A opponent on Thursday.
The Wildcats defeated Albertville 136-191 during a nine-hole match at the Goose Pond Colony Lake Course in Scottsboro.
Abby Hambrick shot a 5-over par 41 and Kaitlyn Price carded an 8-over 44 to lead the Scottsboro effort. Baylee Summner shot a 51 for the Wildcats while Shelby Cooley shot a 60 and Anna Childress shot a 65.
Boys
Scottsboro 167, Albertville 176 — At Scottsboro, the Wildcats slipped past visiting Albertville for a nine-hole match victory Thursday at the Goose Pond Colony Lake Course.
Ethan Roberts led the way for Scottsboro, shooting a 3-over par 39. Buckner Anderson fired a 42 for the Wildcats while Matt Croft carded a 42, Drake Hogland shot a 46, John Bone shot a 47 and Will Harrington shot a 48.
