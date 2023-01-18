The Skyline varsity girls basketball team will begin postseason play on its home court thanks to a road win Friday night.
The Class 1A No. 2-ranked Vikings defeated host Woodville 64-28 to clinch the regular-season Class 1A Area 15 championship.
Skyline (18-3, 7-0) will host next month’s area tournament. Friday’s win was the Vikings’ 53rd straight in area play.
Skyline raced out to a 22-4 lead over the Panthers and led 42-13 at halftime and 56-22 after three quarters.
Kaina King scored a game-high 24 points for the Vikings while Blakely Stuckey netted 12 points, Jaslynn Wilkinson had nine, Brinlee Potts had eight, Lexie Stucky had five and Kenzie Manning and Katie Roach had three each.
Jessica Sirten scored nine points to lead Woodville (14-8, 3-2), which also got seven from Michaela Jones, six from Kallie Brown, three from Lannah Grace Beard, two from Karlee Hutchens and one from Anna Robertson.
Arab 55, Scottsboro 50 — At Scottsboro, the Wildcats were unable to rally in the fourth quarter during a Class 5A Area 15 loss to rival Arab Friday night.
Scottsboro (12-8, 1-3) fell behind 11-2 after one quarter and trailed 25-10 and 41-27 after three quarters.
Adair Holland finished with a game-high 17 points and Bree Sexton pitched in 12 points for the Wildcats, who also got eight from Jadaya Edmondson, five each from Caroline Dawson and Alyssa Paschal, two from Madison Rains and one from Maggie Armstrong.
Leading scorers for Arab (12-7, 3-2) were Bryleigh Bodine with 16 points and Lily Livingston with 12.
Madison County 50, North Jackson 31 — At Stevenson, visiting Madison County pulled away from North Jackson in the second half Friday night to earn a regular-season split with the Chiefs.
North Jackson (3-17, 1-3), which defeated the Tigers 35-31 back on Dec. 13, trailed 12-7 after one quarter and 30-19 at halftime before Madison County extended its lead to 39-21 after three quarters.
Avery Wynne scored 12 points to lead North Jackson while Calena Coffey had seven, Sarah Kate Garner and Aubrey Smith had four each, Peyton Hill had three and Camryn Case had one.
Jaedyn Speights scored 17 points while Kaylee Putnam added 10 for Madison County (5-11, 2-3).
Ider 66, Section 32 — At Ider, No. 5-ranked Ider clinched the Class 2A Area 15 championship and the right to host next month’s area tournament by defeating visiting Section Friday night.
Section (4-15, 0-5) trailed 21-4, 33-13 and 61-22 at the quarter breaks.
Millie Gentry scored nine points, Makenna Arndt netted six and Karlie Hancock added four for the Lions, who also got three each from Jasmine Jonathan and Julie Varner, two each from Joanna Newsome, Alli Romans and Lluvia Soria and one from London Robertson.
Kennzie Smith scored 17 points and Aubree Chapman added 14 for Ider (14-6, 5-1).
Collinsville 72, NSM 65 — At Higdon, visiting Collinsville rallied for an overtime win over Class 2A No. 8-ranked North Sand Mountain on Saturday
After trailing 22-16 after one quarter, NSM (15-7) moved in front 37-31 at halftime and led 49-43 after three quarters. Collinsville outscored NSM 16-10 in the fourth quarter to force overtime and 13-6 in overtime to claim the win.
Kayden Reyes had a near-triple double for NSM, closing with 28 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Kam Patterson scored 16 points and Ashley Shrader had eight points and 18 rebounds for the Bison while Kolbie Bobo had eight points and five rebounds, Madison Renfro and Raygan Weldon had two points each and Ella Spurgin had one point.
Tyla Tatum scored 32 points while Gracie Griggs totaled 15 for Collinsville (9-5).
