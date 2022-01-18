The Scottsboro varsity boys basketball team closed out Class 6A Area 15 play with a win over its TopCat rival.
The Wildcats outscored host Fort Payne 22-12 in the second quarter to take control on the way to a 66-51 area win Friday night.
After the game was tied 12-all after one quarter, Scottsboro (19-5, 4-2) built a 34-24 halftime lead before carrying a 50-36 advantage into the fourth period.
It was Scottsboro’s fifth consecutive victory over Fort Payne.
Tyson Sexton scored a game-high 22 points for Scottsboro, which also got 11 from Cordell Worthy, 10 from Blake Jones, nine from Ethan Roberts, eight from Parker Bell and four from Seth Whitmire.
Malik Turner scored 12 points, Shaq Hawkins netted 11 and Nolan Fowler added 10 for Fort Payne (12-10, 1-4).
Scottsboro needs a Buckhorn loss to Arab on Jan. 27 in order to claim a share of the Class 6A Area 15 regular-season championship and force a coin flip with Buckhorn to determine which team hosts next month’s area tournament.
Section 69, Ider 41 — At Ider, visiting Class 2A No. 4-ranked Section pulled away from the Hornets with a strong second-half to finish Class 2A Area 15 play with an undefeated mark.
Section (17-7, 6-0) led 13-9 after one quarter and 27-23 at halftime before breaking the game open in the second half, outscoring Ider 21-10 in the third quarter to carry a 48-33 lead into the final period.
Logan Patterson scored 19 points and Alex Guinn netted 12 for Section while Jacob Cooper had eight, Drake McCutchen had seven, Dominik Blair had six, Braden Arndt and Kaden Bradford had five each, Aaron Waldrop had four and Gabe Hilley had three.
Hunter Robinson scored 11 points while Jesse Massey and Austin Shirley scored eight each for Ider (9-11, 0-5).
DAR 78, North Jackson 62 — At Grant, a big third quarter lifted DAR to the win Friday night and pulled it ahead of North Jackson in the Class 4A Area 14 standings.
North Jackson (9-6, 3-2) led 25-21 after one quarter and 44-37 at halftime, but DAR (12-6, 4-1) outscored the Chiefs 33-6 in the third quarter to build a 70-50 lead on the way to the win.
Brady Cunningham scored 19 points, Zeke Ballard netted 18 and DeVontay Pickett added 12 for North Jackson, which also got five from Preston Miller, four from Malachi Potter and three from Aleegan Fenn.
Leading scorers for DAR were Jonah Sutton with 18 points, Noah Edmonds and AJ McCamey with 14 each and Ryan Buchanan with 10.
Both teams have one area game remaining. Should North Jackson defeat Madison County and DAR lose to New Hope, North Jackson and DAR would share the regular-season area title and would flip a coin to determine which team hosts next month’s area tournament.
Monday
Scottsboro 65, Spain Park 47 — At Hanceville, the Scottsboro varsity boys basketball team secured its second consecutive 20-win season with a convincing win over Class 7A No. 6-ranked Spain Park during the MLK Classic at Wallace State Community College on Monday.
It is the first time Scottsboro (20-4) has posted back-to-back 20-win seasons in 29 years.
Scottsboro took control from the start, leading 18-6 after one quarter.
The Wildcats were in front 30-13 at halftime and 47-30 after three quarters on their way to defeating a ranked Class 7A team for the first time.
Tyson Sexton scored a game-high 21 points for Scottsboro while Cordell Worthy and Parker Bell netted 10 each, Ethan Roberts added nine and Kyle Wright had five.
Colin Turner scored 18 points for Spain Park (19-6).
Grissom 63, Section 49 — At Guntersville, Class 2A No. 4-ranked Section was outscored 23-10 in the third quarter as 7A No. No. 8 Grissom pulled away on the way to the win over the Lions at the Sure Shot Facility Monday afternoon.
Section (17-8) trailed 15-11 after one quarter and 29-24 at halftime before Grissom took charge in the third quarter, extending its lead to 52-34 entering the final period.
Alex Guinn scored 15 points, Logan Patterson netted 11 and Jacob Cooper added 10 for Section, which also got five from Aaron Waldrop and four each from Kaden Bradford and Drake McCutchen.
Leading scorers for Grissom (19-5) were Brendan Johnson with 15 points, Efrem Johnson with 14, Israel Miles with 13 and RJ Martin with 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.