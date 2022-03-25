The Scottsboro varsity boys soccer team lost a heart-breaking match with area foe Randolph.
After being scoreless through regulation and two overtime periods, No. 8-ranked Randolph edged No. 10 Scottsboro 4-3 in penalty kicks to claim the Class 6A Area 15 win Thursday night in Huntsville.
Scottsboro (10-5-2, 1-3) took a 1-0 in penalty kicks on Max Klotz’s goal. After Randolph took a 2-1 lead, Teruya Isozaki tied it to start Round 3, and Rene Miguel connected in Round 4 to tie the game at 3-all. But after the Raiders took a 4-3 lead, Scottsboro’s attempt to start the fifth and final round hit the post, allowing the Randolph (9-4-1, 2-0) to claim the win.
In the girls game, Scottsboro (5-11, 0-4) lost to Randolph 10-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.