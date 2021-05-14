The North Sand Mountain golf team did not get a chance to make a comeback during the AHSAA Class 1A-2A Boys Golf State Tournament.
The AHSAA canceled the second round of the tournament on Tuesday due to weather issues at Magnolia Grove in Mobile, meaning Round 1's results on Monday served as the final standings.
NSM, the defending state champion, was third after Round 1 with a team score of 332 behind Elba (313) and Brantley (320), who were crowned the state champion and state runner-up respectively.
NSM, which won the 2019 state title, was led by Jarrett Hill and Luke Maples. They both shot a 5-over 77 and were part of a four-way tie for third place in the individual standings.
Also for NSM, Russ Marr tied for 17th-place with an 87 while Benton Bethune was 20th with a 90 and Blake Maples was 21st with a 94.
