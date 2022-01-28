With just over a week left until the start of postseason play, the Scottsboro varsity girls basketball team’s offensive production is cranking up at the right time.
Scottsboro turned in a second straight strong shooting performance during a 77-27 win over visiting North Jackson Thursday on “Senior Night” at Scottsboro High School’s Hambrick Hall.
Scottsboro scored 46 first-half points, one of its highest first-half totals of the season.
“First couple of minutes we started kind of slow. Once we started to make some outside shots, we were able to press and get the game how we wanted to play. After that, we kept making shots. That was big,” Childers said.
“We’ve been shooting the ball well. (With the postseason looming) it’s good time to be making them.”
Scottsboro (14-10) completed a season sweep of its archrival with Thursday’s win. The Wildcats defeated North Jackson 76-45 in the team’s first meeting last month in Stevenson.
Scottsboro’s three seniors, Lexie Bennett, Audrey Holland and Olivia Tubbs, played a in big role in the “Senior Night” win.
Bennett and Tubbs sank three 3-pointers each and finished with 17 and 13 points respectively while Holland scored 11 points. Adair Holland also hit three treys and netted 11 points for Scottsboro while Bree Sexton and Madison Rains had six points each, Jadaya Edmondson had five and Keira Culver had four.
Scottsboro made six 3-pointers in the opening quarter to build a 24-10 lead before pushing its advantage to 46-20 at halftime and 62-23 after three quarters.
Sarah Garner scored nine points, Tyra Smith added eight, Arielle Haynes had four and Avery Wynne had three for North Jackson (3-16).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.