The Scottsboro baseball team knocked Grissom from the ranks of the unbeatens on Thursday.
The Wildcats built a four-run lead and then held off the Class 7A Tigers for a 5-4 win in Huntsville.
The loss was the first of the season for Grissom, which is coached by former Scottsboro head coach Blake Talley.
Scottsboro (6-5) struck for three first-inning runs when Collin Perkins (leadoff double) scored on Waylon Farr’s RBI single, Farr scored on Landon Grider’s RBI sacrifice fly and Michael Clements, running for catcher Ethan Wininger after he doubled, scored on a passed ball.
After Grissom (7-1) got a run in the bottom of the third inning, Scottsboro countered with two runs in the top of the fourth on Camden Matthews’ solo home run and Gavin McCrary’s run on a wild pitch.
Grissom got two runs in the bottom of the fourth and one in the fifth before putting the tying and go-ahead run in scoring position in the sixth.
But Tigers’ threat ended when center fielder Connor McLaughlin caught a fly ball and then threw home to Wininger, who applied the tag to cut down the Tigers’ attempt to tie the game. Grissom went down in order in the seventh to end the game.
Everett Loveless and Matthews combined to hold Grissom to only three hits. Loveless allowed three runs (one earned) on two hits and four walks while striking out two over four innings to earn the win. Matthews got the save after pitching three innings and allowing one unearned run on one hit and two walks while striking out four.
Sam Bryant went 2-for-3 for the Wildcats at the plate while Perkins, McLaughlin, Farr, Wininger and Matthews had one hit each.
NSM 6, Whitesburg Christian 1 — At Higdon, Lake Bell and Russ Marr combined to pitch a one-hitter as North Sand Mountain downed fellow Class 2A club Whitesburg Christian on Thursday.
NSM (3-1) fell behind 1-0 in the top of the first inning, before rallying in front with a three-run third inning. Bell tripled to start the rally and scored one batter later on Marr’s RBI single. Following a pair of groundouts, NSM took a 2-1 lead when Marr scored on a wild pitch. After Dylan Marr drew a walk, he scored on Derek Bearden’s RBI double.
The Bison added two more runs in the fourth on Bell’s RBI double that plated Vinnie Scarborough and Russ Marr’s RBI single that drove in Bell. NSM’s final run came in the fifth when Bearden singled, stole second base and scored on Kayden Gilley’s RBI single.
Bearden finished 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, Russ Marr was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored and Bell was 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored for NSM. The Bison also got one hit each from Gilley, Caithan Whited and Dylan Marr.
Russ Marr pitched four innings in relief and allowed no hits while striking out four to get the win. Bell pitched the first three innings and allowed one run on one hit and one walk while recording five strikeouts.
North Jackson 5, Dade County (Ga.) 2 — At Trenton, Georgia, the Chiefs scored three runs in the top of the 10th inning to post the extra-inning win on Thursday.
Brandon Poole finished 2-for-5 for North Jackson (7-2) while Matt Adams and Luke Guess had one hit and one RBI while Nick Jernagin had one hit and one walk and Landon Barnes walked twice and drove in a run.
Five North Jackson pitchers held Dade County (1-5) to just two unearned runs on six hits and eight walks while totaling 12 strikeouts.
Fyffe 6, Section 3 — At Section, Fyffe rallied from an early three-run deficit to defeat the Lions on Thursday.
Section (0-4) took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on Jacob Cooper’s two-run single that scored Drake McCutchen and Cole Woods and Blake Henry’s RBI groundout that plated Cooper. But Fyffe (5-0) scored two runs each in the second, fifth and seventh innings to secure the win.
Woods singled and walked twice for the Lions while McCutchen had one hit and Cooper had one hit and two RBIs. Henry also drew a walk. Section pitchers held Fyffe to just five hits while combining for 11 strikeouts. Cooper and Woods had four strikeouts each while McCutchen had three.
Fyffe’s Ike Rowell recorded eight strikeouts in three innings pitched while Tanner Cowart, who pitched four innings in relief to get the win, had nine strikeouts. Cowart, Ty Bell and Will Stephens each drove in a run for the Red Devils.
Wednesday
NSM 5, Dade County (Ga.) 2 — At Higdon, North Sand Mountain rallied in the late innings from a two-run deficit to even its season series with its out-of-state rival.
NSM trailed 2-0 entering the bottom of the fifth, but the Bison tied the game in the bottom of the fifth when Lake Bell’s two-run single drove home Hayden Neil and Mason Smith.
NSM then took the lead in the sixth Derek Holland singled and later scored on a Dade County error. Dylan Marr was hit by a pitch and later scored on another Dade County error, and Smith’s RBI single then plated Cade McBryar to give the Bison a three-run advantage.
Holland and Marr combined to pitch a one-hitter for NSM. Holland recorded 12 strikeouts over five innings pitched while Marr, who got the win in relief, struck out four over two innings.
Gadsden City 3, Scottsboro 2 — At Albertville, Gadsden City used a three-run bottom of the fourth inning to rally past the Wildcats in a game played at the new Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheatre.
Scottsboro (5-5) grabbed a 2-0 lead in the third inning when Will Jones and Collin Perkins scored on wild pitches by the Titans.
Ethan Wininger finished 2-for-4 with a double for the Wildcats while Perkins, Connor McLaughlin, and Gavin McCrary had one hit each. Jones, McCrary, Waylon Farr and Camden Matthews each drew a walk.
Tuesday
Scottsboro 8, New Hope 5 — At Scottsboro, the Wildcats built a big lead before holding off visiting New Hope for the win.
Scottsboro (5-4) took a 2-0 lead in the third inning when Will Jones reached on an error and scored on Conner McLaughlin’s RBI groundout while Gavin McCrary, aboard on a single, scored on Waylon Farr’s RBI single.
Leading 2-1 in the fourth inning, Scottsboro went in front 5-1 as Sam Bryant scored on a New Hope error, McCrary scored on a wild pitch and McLaughlin scored on Farr’s RBI double. Bryant then added an RBI single to plate Michael Clements in the fifth for a 6-1 Scottsboro advantage.
New Hope scored four runs in the top of the sixth, but the Wildcats countered with Landon Grider’s two-run triple in the bottom half of the inning. New Hope never got the tying run to the plate in the top of the seventh.
Farr finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored for Scottsboro while Grider, McCrary, McLaughlin, Bryant and Wininger had one hit each.
Eli Mason got the win on the mound, recording five strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings. Camden Matthews struck out two over 1 1/3 innings to earn the save.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.