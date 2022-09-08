The Woodville football team got a taste of playing on its home field in a two-quarter 8-6 jamboree win over Talladega County-Central back on Aug. 12.
Now nearly a month later — two road games and an off week later — the Panthers are back at Frazier Field for a key Class 1A Region 7 contest.
Woodville (0-2, 0-1) plays its home opener Thursday night at 7 p.m. when it hosts Appalachian (1-2, 0-0). The game was originally scheduled for Friday but was moved to Thursday due to the threat of rain and storms on Friday.
It’s the seventh all-time meeting in a series tied 3-3. Woodville had won three straight games over the Eagles until Appalachian’s win over the Panthers last season.
Woodville enters the game following a 48-20 loss to Cedar Bluff in the teams’ region opener last Friday. The Panthers had an 8-7 lead in the opening quarter but immediately surrendered it on a Cedar Bluff kickoff return.
Woodville head coach Matt Sanders said the Panthers must eliminate mental lapses in order to take the steps forward they desire.
“We take the lead, we’re on fire excited, and then have a mental error on the kickoff and (Cedar Bluff has) one of those big momentum-swinging plays,” Sanders said. “That’s part of the learning. Got to learn to handle success. We had a big drive on offense, took the lead and then didn’t do what we were supposed to do right after that.”
Meanwhile, Appalachian started its season with three straight non-region games against Class 2A teams, posting a 26-0 win over Gaston in Week 1 sandwiched between losses to Locust Fork 58-32 in Week 0 and last season’s Class 2A state runner-up Cleveland 44-16 in Week 2.
The Eagles are averaging 24.7 points per game and operate out of a spread formation triggered by dual-threat quarterback Sean Curtis.
“The quarterback is a lefty, throws it good, but he’s by far their best runner too,” Sanders said. “They do a lot of designed runs (for him) but he will take off and make something happen when nothing is open (on pass plays). Keeping him contained is a challenge.”
Appalachian had faced two teams that run a similar offense as Woodville, and Sanders said that has helped the Panthers in game prep.
“I’m sure they’ll throw something at us we haven’t seen them do, but it’s good to have seen them against it,” he said. “But everyday we work against different fronts we might see so our guys should be ready.”
