williams

Steve Williams and Woodville look to pick up a Class 1A Region 7 win when the play Appalachian in their 2022 home opener Thursday night.

 Sentinel Photo | Charles Bowen

The Woodville football team got a taste of playing on its home field in a two-quarter 8-6 jamboree win over Talladega County-Central back on Aug. 12.

Now nearly a month later — two road games and an off week later — the Panthers are back at Frazier Field for a key Class 1A Region 7 contest.

