Cole Porter

Cole Porter picked up his 100th career coaching win during North Jackson's 18-2 win over DAR on Tuesday.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

North Jackson’s latest area win a little extra meaning for the Chiefs’ head coach.

The Chiefs romped host DAR 18-2 Tuesday night to give coach Cole Porter his 100th career coaching victory.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.