North Jackson’s latest area win a little extra meaning for the Chiefs’ head coach.
The Chiefs romped host DAR 18-2 Tuesday night to give coach Cole Porter his 100th career coaching victory.
Porter’s current record is 101-63 — the Chiefs added another win over DAR on Wednesday — in six seasons, one at Pisgah and the last five at North Jackson, which he’s led to three area titles and has taken the Chiefs to the playoffs in every season besides the COVID-canceled 2020 campaign.
“The 100 wins means what we are doing here at North Jackson is working, it means they have bought in to what we are teaching. (The) 100 wins (mark) for me is cool and all, but the players are the ones who deserve the credit. They have accepted the challenge everyday to come in to get 1% better, and over the years they continue to work their butts off in the off season to make sure they show up better then they were the year before,” Porter said.
“There is a lot of pressure when you are trying to do something special and have high expectations to play to a standard. We fall short sometimes but those guys keep working and working and that’s why I’ve been able to win 100 games. There are too many players to name but I thank them all. I thank our administration for giving me the opportunity to take over the program at a school like North Jackson and most importantly I thank my wife, with two kids under 2 years old, that’s tough it and especially tough when I’m coaching eight months out of the year with North Jackson or the Knights organization in the summer.”
North Jackson (18-8, 3-0) stayed undefeated in Class 4A Area 14 play with Tuesday’s win. The Chiefs led 5-1 going into the seventh inning before scoring 13 runs in the top of the inning, an inning that included Nick Jernigan’s grand slam.
Bodie Burnett had two hits, two walks and one RBI, Jonathan Linderman had two hits and an RBI and Carson Smith had two hits and two walks for North Jackson, which got one hit and two RBIs from Blake Matthews and one hit and one RBI from CJ Gardner and Brody Caraway and one hit and two walks from Cayden Wynne.
Smith recorded 12 strikeouts while allowing just one run on two hits over six over innings to get the win on the mound. Burnett recorded three strikeouts while pitching an inning in relief.
WEDNESDAY
North Jackson 10, DAR 0 — At Stevenson, North Jackson officially clinched a playoff berth after completing a Class 4A Area 14 sweep of DAR with a mercy-rule shortened win on Wednesday.
North Jackson (19-8, 4-0) plays Etowah next week in a best-of three series to determine the area champion and area runner-up. The area champion hosts a first-round playoff series while the runner-up must travel.
Against DAR, Nick Jernigan went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and two RBIs and Carson Smith was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for the Chiefs while Blake Matthews and Jonathan Linderman both went 2-for-3 with an RBI. North Jackson also got one hit and one RBI from Cayden Wynne while Alix Lawhorn had an RBI and Jayden Eakin and Connor Reed had one hit each.
Wynne got the win on the mound, allowing one hit and two walks while recording five strikeouts over four innings pitched. Eakin recorded two strikeouts while allowing one hit in an inning in pitched in relief.
