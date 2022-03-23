The Section varsity boys and girls track and field teams put together strong performances during the Guntersville Friday Night Lights Meet.
Section tied for third in the varsity boys division while placing 12th in the varsity girls division. The meet was originally scheduled for Friday but was moved up due to the threat of inclement weather.
Section’s boys and Cherokee County boys scored 77 team points on the boys side. Hartselle took the top spot with 149.5 points while Brooks was second with 86. Section’s girls finished with 19 points.
Here are the results for Section athletes:
BOYS
100-meter dash
5. Logan Patterson (11.93)
25. Jr. Walker (12.79)
33. Cayson McElrath (13.33)
48. Brayden Bell (15.28)
200-meter dash
5. Dominik Blair (23.95)
16. Jr. Walker (25.87)
38. Carter Guinn (28.85)
41. Diego Francisco Miguel (29.21)
400-meter dash
4. Alex Guinn (54.62)
43. Brayden Bell (1:10.95)
47. Alex Francisco Miguel (1:16.77)
800-meter run
21. Max Ramirez (2:37.59
26. Titus Beaty (2:44.30)
29. Colby Presley (2:48.11)
1600-meter run
13. Koda Moore (5:40.37)
14. Max Ramirez (5:45.22)
32. Colby Presley (6:38.64)
33. Giovanny Vega (6:39.69)
3200-meter run
10. Diego Francisco Miguel (13:13.67)
110-meter hurdles
10. Skylar Gary (22.02)
300-meter hurdles
16. Seth Dyer (54.60)
17. Leo Chaparro (56.76)
18. Skylar Gray (56.79)
4x100-meter relay
2. Section (45.80)
4x400-meter relay
2. Section (3:52.26)
4x800-meter relay
9. Section (10:23.40)
Long Jump
3. Dominik Blair (20-4)
34. Carter Guinn (14-4)
39. Seth Dyer (11-10)
Discus
2. Jared Reed (123-4.5)
3. Gabriel Hilley (119-10)
46. Mario Ojeda (58-9)
Javelin
4. Gabriel Hilley (132-9.5)
5. Skylar Gray (131-1)
17. Jared Reed (106-4)
Shot Put
1. Colton Rice (42-9)
3. Gabriel Hilley (41-0)
6. Jared Reed (38-1)
43. Mario Ojeda (26-10)
Girls
100-meter dash
4. Kenleigh Owens (13.77)
10. Savannah White (14.37)
17. Karlie Hancock (14.83)
27. Taylor Bell (15.22)
200-meter dash
4. Kenleigh Owens (28.95)
13. Taylor Bell (30.97)
400-meter dash
29. Madison Armstrong (1:13.69)
37. Lexi Haynes (1:19.98)
43. Jasmine Jonathan (1:29.38)
800-meter dash
11. Jasmine Jonathan (2:59.02)
28. Hadley Crawford (3:56.26)
33. Addison Hancock (3:56.26)
100-meter hurdles
8. Morgan Armstrong (21.08)
300-meter hurdles
17. Morgan Armstrong (1:02.48)
4x100-meter relay
4. Section (54.91)
4x400-meter relay
7. Section (5:30.79)
4x800-meter relay
8. Section (14:00.59)
Long Jump
10. Karlie Hancock (13-5)
12. Taylor Bell (13-2)
Discus
24. Kortni Davis (61-4)
31. Diana Chaparro (52-2)
35. Alondra Chaparro (43-9.5)
Shot Put
26. Kortni Davis (20-5)
34. Alondra Chaparro (16-8)
